Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Nassr and Ittifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Ettifaq in a Saudi Pro League clash at the Al Awal Park on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo's team is 10 points behind league leaders Al Hilal and will want to close the gap between them, and their rivals.

Nassr's only defeat in the last 24 fixtures was a defeat at the hands of Hilal. Ittifaq, on the other hand, have only managed to win one out of their last 11 fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nassr vs Ettifaq kick-off time

Date: December 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Al Awal Park

The match will be played at the Al Awal Park on Friday. Kick-off is at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Nassr vs Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Highlights will be made available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nassr team news

Cristiano Ronaldo, the leading goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League, netted his 16th goal in 15 league matches against Al-Riyadh in the previous encounter. He is anticipated to spearhead the attack once more for Al-Nassr.

David Ospina is unavailable due to injury, paving the way for Nawaf Alaqidi to once again take up the goalkeeping responsibilities for the home team.

Nassr predicted XI: Alaqidi; Ghanam, Al-Oujami, Laporte, Ahmed; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq will be missing the services of Brazilian winger Vitinho, who has been sidelined with a tendon injury since September. Moussa Dembele is set to lead the forward line, aiming to build on his seven league goals.

Demarai Gray, having served his suspension for the straight red card received against Al Shabab two weeks ago, could make a return to the starting lineup.

Ettifaq predicted XI: Victor; Khateeb, Tisserand, Hendry; Al Shamrani, Hazzazi, Henderson, Al-Oteibi; Wijnaldum, Quaison, Dembele.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al Ittifaq King's Cup August 2023 Al Ittifaq 2 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League May 2023 Al Ittifaq 1 - 1 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League January 2023 Al Nassr 1 - 0 Al Ittifaq Saudi Pro League March 2022 Al Ittifaq 2 - 2 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League

Useful links