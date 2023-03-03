Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Batin

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be in action as Al-Nassr are set to take on Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

▶ Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin live on Sky Sports YouTube today!

The Portugal forward has been sensational in the last few matches boasting 10 goal contributions in his last four matches. He scored his second hat-trick in three matches against Damac in his last outing.

Ronaldo will once again look to find the back of the net on Friday as he faces a side who are bottom-placed in the standings and have shipped 44 goals in 18 matches.

However, Al-Batin head into this fixture on the back of their first league win over Ettifaq, which should boost their morale before taking on the league leaders.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin Date: March 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: King Saud University Stadium

Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin on TV & live stream online

The game will be streamed in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports Football Youtube.

International viewers can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Sky Sports Football YouTube

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami, Madu Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov, Talisca Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al-Nassr once again as he has been in terrific form.

Goalkeeper David Ospina will continue to remain out of action with an elbow injury. Hence, Nawaf Al-Aqidi will replace him in between the sticks.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Madu; S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.

Al-Batin squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Campana, Al-Bahrani, Huriss, Mohamed, Al-Shammari. Defenders A. Al-Shammari, Omar, Peyre, Antonio, Naji, Jamal, Al-Yousef, Raghfawi, Mamdouh, Al-Muziel, Al-Huwaidi. Midfielders Al-Dhafeeri, Ibrahim, Anwar, Muslet, Satam, Al-Sehimai, Pedroza, Hyland, Awad, Salifu, Al-Mutairi, Al-Burayh, Al-Suhaimi, Obaid, Al-Qarani, H.Gazwani, Roa, Al-Hurayji, J. Al_Shemmari. Forwards Al-Dhafiri, A. Al-Dhafeeri, Hakami, Taisser, Fawaz, Bukia, M. Al-Shammari, Al-Shamlan, Lopez, Y. Al-Shammari, Al-Maghrabi.

Croatian manager Zdravko Logarusic likes to set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The double-pivot of Pedroza Pedromo and Yahya Al-Qarni will be key to shielding the backline against the onslaught of Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca.

There are no injury concerns ahead of this fixture.

Al-Batin possible XI: Campana; Al-Hurayji, Naji, Antonio, Al-Yousef; Pedroza, Al-Qarni; Fawaz, Roa, Bukia; Lopez.