Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al Nassr and Al Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League at the KSU Stadium on Friday. Both teams will be looking to climb up the league table as they are currently fifth and sixth respectively.

After losing their first two league games of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have won four games in a row and will be looking to reduce the deficit to the top of the table which now stands at five points.

Al Ahli's campaign has been impressive. The newly-promoted team has won all games bar one so far in the league. Their most recent outing ended in a thrilling 3-2 win over Al Taawon and the team will be confident of pulling off a shock result away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nassr vs Ahli kick-off time

Date: September 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: KSU Stadium

The game between Al Nassr and Al Ahli will be played at the KSU Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Nassr vs Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN and Shahid in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nassr team news

The hosts will face some challenges due to injuries. Firstly, Ayman Yahya is dealing with a knee injury and is likely to continue sitting out for an extended period.

Talisca and Seko Fofana are uncertain for this match, and while Abdullah Madu is back in training, it might be too early for him to make a return.

Nassr predicted XI: Alaqidi; Al Ghanam, Alamri, Laporte, Qassem; Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Otavio Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Ahli team news

The visitors have their own injury concerns. Abdullah Otayf has suffered a significant injury to his cruciate ligament, and as a result, he is expected to be sidelined for a substantial portion of the season.

Abdulbasit Hindi received a direct red card in the previous match against Al Taawoun, which means he will begin serving his three-match suspension starting with this one.

Ahli predicted XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Ibanez, Al Hamad, Al Ammar; Al Majhad, Kessie, Mahrez, Veiga, Saint-Maximin; Firmino.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Mohammed Khadhari Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Veiga, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Mahrez, Asiri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2022 Al Nassr 1 - 1 Al Ahli Saudi Pro League November 2021 Al Ahli 1 - 2 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League March 2021 Al Ahli 1 - 2 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League December 2020 Al Nassr 1 - 2 Al Ahli Saudi Pro League October 2020 Al Ahli 1 - 2 Al Nassr King's Cup

