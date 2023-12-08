Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Having foiled their opportunity to move closer to the top last weekend, Al-Nassr will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Al-Riyadh to Al-Awwal Park in a Saudi Pro League tie on Friday.
Al-Nassr missed Cristiano Ronaldo as a shocking error cost them two points in their AFC Champions League match against Istikol in the mid-week, before which the Knights of Najd suffered a 3-0 league loss at the hands of leaders Al-Hilal.
Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh are just three points clear of the relegation zone following a goalless draw against Al-Hazm.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 8, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Al-Awwal Park
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh will be played at the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium - commercially known as Al-Awwal Park - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on December 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Al-Nassr team news
Ronaldo would be expected to return to the XI after missing the game against Istiklol.
Goalkeeper David Ospina remains the only injury absentee, as Raghed Al-Najjar is set to get to nod over Nawaf Al-Aqidi once again.
Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Najjar; Ghanam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah
|Defenders:
|Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
|Midfielders:
|Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer
Al-Riyadh team news
Mohammed Al-Shwirekh will be serving the second of his three-match ban, as a result of which Admed Asiri will continue to deputise at the back alongside Dino Arslanagic.
Khalid Al-Shuwayyi and Abdullah Al-Khaibari should be deployed as the two full-backs.
Al-Riyadh possible XI: Campana; Al-Shuwayyi, Arslanagic, Asiri, Al-Khaibari; Toure, Rashidi, Al-Shehri, Ndong, Al-Dossari, Al-Abbas.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Campana, Al-Bawardi, Al-Shammari, Al-Najar
|Defenders:
|Tosca, Arslanagic, Asiri, Al-Dossary, Al-Shuwayyi, Al-Nuweqi, Kurdi, Muneef
|Midfielders:
|Toure, Al-Oqil, Al-Saeed, Al-Mutairi, Al-Mutairi, Al-Houti, Ndong, Al-Rashidi, Al-Qahtani, Musona, Al-Harajin, Al-Khaibari, Al-Zaqan, Saleh
|Forwards:
|Gray, Al-Abbas, Al-Yami, Juanmi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 17, 2011
|Al-Riyadh 1-2 Al-Nassr
|Crown Prince Cup
|February 24, 2005
|Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Riyadh
|Saudi Pro League
|September 23, 2004
|Al-Riyadh 3-1 Al-Nassr
|Saudi Pro League