Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having foiled their opportunity to move closer to the top last weekend, Al-Nassr will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Al-Riyadh to Al-Awwal Park in a Saudi Pro League tie on Friday.

Al-Nassr missed Cristiano Ronaldo as a shocking error cost them two points in their AFC Champions League match against Istikol in the mid-week, before which the Knights of Najd suffered a 3-0 league loss at the hands of leaders Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh are just three points clear of the relegation zone following a goalless draw against Al-Hazm.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh will be played at the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium - commercially known as Al-Awwal Park - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on December 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Ronaldo would be expected to return to the XI after missing the game against Istiklol.

Goalkeeper David Ospina remains the only injury absentee, as Raghed Al-Najjar is set to get to nod over Nawaf Al-Aqidi once again.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Najjar; Ghanam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Riyadh team news

Mohammed Al-Shwirekh will be serving the second of his three-match ban, as a result of which Admed Asiri will continue to deputise at the back alongside Dino Arslanagic.

Khalid Al-Shuwayyi and Abdullah Al-Khaibari should be deployed as the two full-backs.

Al-Riyadh possible XI: Campana; Al-Shuwayyi, Arslanagic, Asiri, Al-Khaibari; Toure, Rashidi, Al-Shehri, Ndong, Al-Dossari, Al-Abbas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campana, Al-Bawardi, Al-Shammari, Al-Najar Defenders: Tosca, Arslanagic, Asiri, Al-Dossary, Al-Shuwayyi, Al-Nuweqi, Kurdi, Muneef Midfielders: Toure, Al-Oqil, Al-Saeed, Al-Mutairi, Al-Mutairi, Al-Houti, Ndong, Al-Rashidi, Al-Qahtani, Musona, Al-Harajin, Al-Khaibari, Al-Zaqan, Saleh Forwards: Gray, Al-Abbas, Al-Yami, Juanmi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 17, 2011 Al-Riyadh 1-2 Al-Nassr Crown Prince Cup February 24, 2005 Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League September 23, 2004 Al-Riyadh 3-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

