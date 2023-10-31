This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch King's Cup game

Anselm Noronha
King's Cup
team-logo
Al Awal Park at King Saud University
team-logo
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Al NassrAl IttifaqKing's CupAl Nassr vs Al Ittifaq

How to watch the King's Cup match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Ettifaq in a round of 16 clash at the 2023-24 King's Cup on Tuesday.

Ever since losing their opening two league games, including a 2-1 loss against the Knights of Ad-Dahna, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are on a 14-game unbeaten run (W13 D1). Luis Castro's side overcame Division 1 side Ohod 5-1 in the round of 32 at the cup competition, while last registering a 3-1 league win against Al-Feiha.

On the other hand, Steven Gerrard's men recently returned to winning ways as they defeated Al-Wehda 3-2 in a Saudi League tie, entering at this stage of the King's Cup thanks to the 4-0 thrashing of Jeddah in the previous round.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 31, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm GMT
Venue:Al-Awwal Park

The King Cup of Champions match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq will be played at the King Saud University (KSU) Stadium - commercially known as Al-Awwal Park - in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm GMT on October 31 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

ShahidWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Shahid in the UK, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Nawaf Al-Aqidi continues to deputise for the injured David Ospina in goal, while Sultan Al-Ghannam is out suspended for a third game amid his four-game domestic ban.

Aymeric Laporte is a doubt after he was not named in the squad to face Al-Feiha, and Castro is unlikely to make changes for the Cup game.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Boushal, Al-Amri, Madu, Telles; Fofana, Ghareeb; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah
Defenders:Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
Midfielders:Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya
Forwards:Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Ettifaq team news

Georginio Wijnaldum's brace in the weekend's win over Al-Wehda will see the Dutchman continue in midfield, while Gerrard will continue to bank on Demarai Gray.

Gray, who has joined the Commandos from Everton, is tipped as a replacement for the injured Vitinho as the latter is not even registered for the current campaign.

Jordan Henderson features as the captain.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Yousef, Tisserand, Hendry, Al Shamrani; Hazazi, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Al Kuwaykibi, Quaison, Gray.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari
Defenders:Al-Alaeli, Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar
Midfielders:Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi
Forwards:Dembele, Quaison, Al-Khaibari, Gray, Al-Saad

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
Aug 14, 2023Al-Ettifaq 2-1 Al-NassrSaudi League
May 27, 2023Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-NassrSaudi League
Jan 22, 2023Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-EttifaqSaudi League
Mar 11, 2022Al-Ettifaq 2-2 Al-NassrSaudi League
Dec 21, 2021Al-Nassr 1-0 Al-EttifaqKing's Cup

