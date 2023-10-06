Al-Nassr vs Abha: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Nassr and Abha, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will be aiming to extend their winning run to 11 games in all competitions when they play hosts to Abha in Friday's Saudi Pro League tie at the KSU Football Field.

On the contrary, the visitors have suffered four straight league defeats after a 1-0 loss against Al-Riyadh at the weekend, while the Knights of Najd last picked up a 3-1 victory over Istiklol in a AFC Champions League group stage match earlier this week.

Al-Nassr vs Abha kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm BST Venue: KSU Football Field

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be played at KSU Football Field or King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 4 pm BST on October 6 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Abha online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN 1, DAZN and Shahid, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

With 11 goals in nine games, Cristiano Ronaldo will start at the tip. Sadio Mane, Otavio and Talisca joining in support of the Portuguese star will only make the attack more lethal.

Alex Telles was not registered for the continental game on Monday but is available for selection here and should start at his usual left-back position.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al Aqidi; Telles, Laporte, Lajami, S. Al-Ghannam; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Otavio, Talisca; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Abha team news

Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo, who is out with a knee injury, is yet to feature this season. Joined from Lyon, Kark Toko Ekambi should start up front.

Youngster Fahad Al-Jumayah failed to impress in the game against Al-Riyadh and would be once again relegated to the bench.

Abha possible XI: Tatarusanu; Al-Qumayzi, Noguera, Al-Sudani, Naji; Matic, Krychowiak; Al-Oufi, Kamano, Al Ali; Toko Ekambi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tatarusanu, Al-Shammeri, Al-Bouq, Jawhar Defenders: Al-Aqeel, Noguera, Al-Sahafi, Natiq, Naji, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Al-Qumayzi Midfielders: Asiri, Al-Alawi, Al-Shehri, Krychowiak, Al-Sudani, Al-Omran, Al-Barakah, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir, Al-Shammeri, Al-Qead, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jumayah Forwards: Toko Ekambi, Al-Ali, Abdu, Al-Ruwaili, Al-Mutairi, Kamano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 18, 2023 Al-Nassr 2-1 Abha Saudi League Mar 14, 2023 Al-Nassr 3-1 Abha King's Cup Oct 7, 2022 Abha 0-3 Al-Nassr Saudi League Feb 26, 2022 Al-Nassr 2-1 Abha Saudi League Sep 30, 2021 Abha 1-3 Al-Nassr Saudi League

