Al Jazira's Ali Mabkhout and coach Marcel Keizer bag best awards for February

Mabkhout beat fellow teammate Thulani Serero to the gong...

The UAE Pro League announced the winners for the best player, best goalkeeper, and best coach awards for the month of February on Monday.

Al Jazira's Ali Mabkhout won the best player award for his superlative performance in February which fired his team to the top of the table. While his coach Marcel Keizer bagged the Coach of the Month award, ahead of his rivals in Shabab Al Ahli coach Mahdi Ali and Al Wasl coach Odair Hellmann.

Mabkhout beat teammate Thulani Serero, Shabab Al Ahli’s Carlos Eduardo, Ryan Mendes of Al Nasr, and Bani Yas’ Joao Pedro who were also in the running.

Mabkhout shone the brightest with nine goals and four assists in February. His rich vein of form ensured that Al Jazira won thrice in four matches. He has scored 17 goals this season and is leading the race for the Golden Boot as well. The UAE international has also been nominated by AFC (Asian Football Confederation) for the title of Player of the Month in the West Asian Leagues for February.

He will be vying for the award along with some big names like former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla (Al Sadd), Argentina international Ever Banega (Al Shabab FC), former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis (Al-Hilal), Al-Riffa's Mohamed Marhoon, Muhammad Marmur (Tishreen), Hammadi Ahmed (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Khaldoun Al-Helman (Al-Khalil) and Ala Al-Din Daly (Al-Arabi).

Meanwhile, Al Nasr’s Ahmed Shambieh won the Goalkeeper of the Month award for February. He was given stiff competition by Fahad Al Dhanhani of Bani Yas and Al Jazira’s Ali Khaseif.

The nominees are shortlisted based on the data provided by Opta and the winner is decided through fan votes.