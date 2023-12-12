Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Club World Cup game

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Ittihad and Auckland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Auckland City in the Club World Cup at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Tuesday.

After three wins in a row, Ittihad lost their most recent outing in the Saudi Pro League 1-3 against Damak. They will be looking to bounce back and make progress from the first round of the Club World Cup.

Auckland's form has been worse - they are heading into the game on the back of three consecutive defeats and will be hoping for a miracle against their upcoming opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ittihad vs Auckland kick-off time

Date: December 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm GMT Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ittihad vs Auckland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports and FIFA+ in the UK. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ittihad team news

Luiz Felipe sustained a muscle tear during Al Ittihad's 3-1 loss to Damac and he is sidelined for the upcoming match. However, there are positive updates as Karim Benzema and Romarinho have resumed training and are potential starters for the Saudi team.

The former Real Madrid striker boasts four goals in the tournament's history and is one goal away from equalling the tally of Cesar Delgado, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi.

Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Alshanqiti, Hawsawi, Hegazy, Bamsaud; Kante, Fabinho; Alamri, Coronado, Jota; Benzema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti Midfielders: Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Auckland team news

Riera has a full squad at his disposal for the first-round tie and will be desperate for a positive result after losing the last three matches.

Cameron Howieson and Dylan Manickum will be the key players to watch out for as Auckland seek an upset.

Auckland City predicted XI: Tracey; Vale, Mitchell, Lee, Lobo; Garriga, D. Heijer, Howieson, Ilich, Manickum; Kilkolly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tracey, Wallis Defenders: Mitchell, Gray, den Heijer, Morgan, Murati, Lobo, Vale, Bell, Zhou, Rogers, Iwata Midfielders: Ilich, Howieson, Garriga, Carey, Tayeb Forwards: Kilkolly, Manickum, de Vries, Lee, Gillion, Tade

Head-to-Head Record

The Club World Cup first round fixture between Al Ittihad and Auckland City is going to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

