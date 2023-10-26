Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazm, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad will look to get back on track when they welcome relegation-threatened Al-Hazm to the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al-Ittihad are enduring a very difficult run of form lately, failing to win any of their last three league matches and needing a late winner in the Asian Champions League to scrape past Iraq's Air Force Club in midweek.

Although their performance was hardly inspiring, a win in mid-week match will give them some much-needed momentum heading into the upcoming stretch of games, with the reigning Saudi Pro League champions currently sitting in fifth place in the standings with 20 points after 10 rounds.

Al-Hazm, meanwhile, are down in 17th with just six points, and picked up their first win of the league campaign last week, a 4-3 home victory over Al-Raed in an early-season relegation six-pointer that lifted them to 19th place in the league standings, one point from safety.



Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm kick-off time

Date: October 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The game between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazm will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Kick-off is at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live in the United Kingdom. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo could be missing first-choice goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Jadani for this encounter as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear. Marcelo Grohe will deputize for him in between the sticks.

Ahmed Hegazy (cruciate ligament) and Aseel Abed (hernia) have also been ruled out for the foreseeable future due to respective injury concerns, while summer recruit Jota remains ineligible for selection.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Grohe; Al-Shanqeeti, Hawsawi, Felipe, Bamsaud; Romarinho, Kante, Al Nashri, Coronado; Al-Amri, Benzema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari, Felipe Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Benzema

Al-Hazm team news

Al-Hazm showed promising signs in their first match under new coach Jose Carreno, beating Al Raed 4-3, and will be looking build on from that display.

Key winger Ben Hassan Traore was forced off just after the half-hour mark last week due to a knock and is a major doubt for this one. Portuguese attacking midfielder Toze remains the main hope in the visitors' attack, having produced 3 goals and as many assists so far this season.

Al-Hazm possible XI: Zaid; Al Mhemaid, Ricard, Viana, Qasheesh; Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze; Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zaid, Dahmen, Al-Ghamdi Defenders: Al-Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Dakheel, Al-Bakr, Al-Absi, Al-Aazmi Midfielders: Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze, Vina, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najjar Forwards: Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani, Al-Mutairi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/3/22 Al-Ittihad 3-0 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League 28/10/21 Al-Hazm 0-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 5/3/20 Al-Hazm 1-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 4/10/19 Al-Ittihad 1-2 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League 16/3/19 Al-Hazm 0-3 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League

