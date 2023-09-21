This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Fateh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Ittihad and Fateh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will take on Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League clash at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Thursday.

Ittihad have lost only one out of their last seven fixtures and they are second in the league standings, behind leaders Al Hilal. Fateh, on the other hand, are seventh just behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Ittihad will want to keep the pressure on their competitors at the top of the table with a convincing victory in the mid-week league game. Their previous outing, a 3-0 AFC Champions League group stage win over AGMK, should give them plenty of confidence.

Fateh were off to a bumpy start this season but have put together two wins in a row. A 5-1 win over Al Ahli and a 3-1 win over Al Khaleej should give them the confidence to take on Ittihad. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ittihad vs Fateh kick-off time

Date:September 21, 2023
Kick-off time:7pm BST
Venue:Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium

The game between Ittihad and Fateh will be played at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ittihad vs Fateh online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here
ShahidWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN and Shahid in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad will have to manage without Ahmed Hegazy, Abdullah Al-Jadani, and Aseel Abed, all sidelined due to injuries.

Karim Benzema is set to lead the attack, with Coronado and Romarinho providing support. Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to maintain his favored 4-3-3 formation.

Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Bamsaud, Sharahili, Hawsawi, Alolayan; Fabinho, Kante, Hamdallah; Romarinho, Benzema, Coronado

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid
Defenders:Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari
Midfielders:Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi
Forwards:Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara

Fateh team news

Al Fateh is also fortunate to have a fully fit squad. However, they will be without their key player Mukhtar Ali, who is suspended due to a red card received in their previous match.

In his absence, Cristian Tello or Feras Albrikan are likely to feature in the attacking lineup, while Sofiane Bendebka will provide creative midfield support.

Fateh predicted XI: Rinne; Buhimed, Denayer, Saadane, Baattia; Zelarayan, Al-Hassan, C.Tello, Bendebka, Batna; Feras Albrikan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rinne, Al-Anezi, Malayekah, Al-Subaie
Defenders:Denayer, Velez, Al-Oujami, Al-Jari, Al-Dohaim, Al-Harbi, Al-Najdi, Al-Yousef, Buhimed, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Basisi, Baattia, Al-Hamdan, Lajami
Midfielders:Petros, Salah, Al-Hassan, Harrison, Bendebka, Al-Moqahwi, Al-Mousa, Al-Saeed, Zelarayan, Tello, Al-Othman, Batna, Petros, Al-Fuhaid, Al-Mohammed, Al-Qahtani, Al-Anazi
Forwards:Al-Masoud, Al-Buraikan, Al-Salis, Al-Shurafa, Al-Jassem, Al-Bikran

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2023Al Fateh vs. Al IttihadSaudi Pro League (SAL)
October 2022Al Ittihad vs. Al FatehSaudi Pro League (SAL)
May 2022Al Fateh vs. Al IttihadSaudi Pro League (SAL)
December 2021Al Fateh vs. Al IttihadKing's Cup (KIC)
November 2021Al Ittihad vs. Al FatehSaudi Pro League (SAL)

