Al-Ittihad vs AGMK: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Ittihad will host AGMK in their AFC Champions League group stage match at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Monday. It is set to be the first meeting between these two teams from the Saudi Pro League and Uzbekistan Super League respectively.

Ittihad have managed to win five of their last six matches and will be confident of starting their continental campaign with a win. Their last outing was a narrow win over newly-promoted Al Akhdoud, with Karim Benzema netting the only goal of the game.

AGMK have also put on a good run of their own, having gone unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, but they will find it difficult against a Saudi side full of superstars.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ittihad vs AGMK kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium

The game between Ittihad and AGMK will be played at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 5 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to match Ittihad vs AGMK online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The fixture will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad will have to manage without Ahmed Hegazy, Abdullah Al-Jadani, and Aseel Abed, all sidelined due to injuries.

Karim Benzema is set to spearhead the team's attack, supported by N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the midfield. He will be partnered up front by Abderrazak Hamdallah who has five goals in six league matches so far.

Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Alolayan, Hawsawi, Sharahili, Bamsaud; Kante, Fabinho; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Coronado; Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara

AGMK team news

AGMK do not have any fresh injury concerns and will be hoping to take the game to Ittihad using their strongest possible lineup.

They beat Xorazm in the quarter-final of the Uzbekistan Cup just before the international break. Siavash Hagh Nazari scored a brace in that game and will be looking to control the final third against Ittihad as well.

AGMK predicted XI: Ergashev, Ismailov, Tukhtakhujaev, Tursunov, Gadoev, Kosimov, Haghnazari, Akhmadaliev, Abdullayev, Giyosov, Mirakhmadov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ergashev, Rakhimov, Sultonov, Sunnatov Defenders: Komilov, Rakhmonov, Qosimov, Ismailov, Abdullaev, Otakhonov, Tukhtakhujaev, Denisov, Salem Midfielders: Ahmadaliev, Giyosov, Mirzaev, Tursunov, Khasanov, Gadoyev, Umarov, Hagh Nazari Forwards: Sánchez, Mirakhmadov, Boakye, Rukhadze

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Al Ittihad and AGMK.

