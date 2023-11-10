This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Ittihad vs Abha: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Saudi Pro League game today

Anselm Noronha
Saudi League
Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium
How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Ittihad and Abha, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad find themselves in a precarious situation as they have failed to register a win in their last five outings in the Saudi Pro League ahead of their game against Abha on Friday.

The hosts have also lost consecutive games in all competitions following their 2-0 AFC Champions League defeat at the hands of Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya which resulted in the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. However, there was more to it given the revelation that the manager was allegedly sacked to please Karim Benzema.

On the other hand, Abha are far from the top half of the table but can register four wins on the bounce in all competitions after beating Al-Okhdood 3-2 in last Saturday's league encounter.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ittihad vs Abha kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 10, 2023
Kick-off time:6 pm GMT
Venue:Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Abha Club will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on November 10 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Abha online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN in the UK, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ittihad team news

Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa is in charge as a result of Espirito Santo's sacking.

The Tigers will remain without long-term injury absentees Ahmed Hegazy and Abdullah Al-Jadani, while Ahmed Bamasud is a doubt after being forced off the field in Monday's defeat.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Hawsawi, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Olayan; Al-Ghamdi, Kante, Romarinho; Jota, Benzema, Camara.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
Defenders:Al-Jaadi, Felipe, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti
Midfielders:Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud
Forwards:Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Abha team news

Karl Toko Ekambi will be looking to add to his six-goal tally at the club since his move from Lyon, with Fahad Bin Jumayah and Ahmed Abdu Jaber offering support in the final third.

Saleh Al-Qumayzi, who suffered a knock in the Al-Okhdood win, is ruled out of the tie.

Abha possible XI: Tatarusanu; Al-Hbeab; Natiq, Noguera, Oufi; Al-Sudani, Krychowiak; Bguir; Jumayah, Toko Ekambi, Abdu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Epassy, Tatarusanu, Al-Shammeri, Al-Bouq, Jawhar
Defenders:Al-Aqeel, Noguera, Al-Sahafi, Natiq, Naji, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi
Midfielders:Krychowiak, Al-Sudani, Al-Omran, Al-Barakah, Asiri, Al-Shehri, Al-Alawi, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir, Al-Shammeri, Al-Qead, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jumaiya
Forwards:Toko Ekambi, Al-Ali, Abdu, Al-Ruwaili, Al-Mutairi, Kamano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 8, 2023Al-Ittihad 4-0 AbhaSaudi League
December 31, 2022Abha 1-2 Al-IttihadSaudi League
February 6, 2022Abha 0-4 Al-IttihadSaudi League
September 11, 2021Al-Ittihad 6-1 AbhaSaudi League
May 20, 2021Abha 1-2 Al-IttihadSaudi League

