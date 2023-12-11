Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch King's Cup game

How to watch the King's Cup match between Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal host Al-Taawoun at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the quarterfinal of the King's Cup on Monday.

The hosts recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al-Hazm in the Round of 16 in October. Ruben Neves broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute with a trademark penalty before 67th-minute substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a brace to put the game to bed.

The Century Club are flying high at the moment and not only are they setting the pace in the Saudi Pro League, but also clinched the top spot in their group in the AFC Champions League by beating Nassaji Mazandaran 2-1 last midweek.

Al-Taawoun, on the other hand, booked their spot in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Al-Wehda, and are currently fourth in the standings, 13 points off their next opponents Al-Hilal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun kick-off time

Date: Monday, December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm GMT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the UK, but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad. Live updates can be accessed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Al-Hilal are seeing injuries starting to pile up, with starting goalkeeper Yassine Bounou being the latest casualty after suffering a muscle injury which saw him withdrawn against Nassaji Mazandaran in midweek.

Both Neymar and Muteb Al Mufarrij are out with cruciate ligament injuries, while Yasir Al Shahrani, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohammed Al Owais, and Hassan Tambakti are listed as doubts. On the flip side, Malcom and Ruben Neves returned from injury for Al-Hilal in their recent league encounter.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Alwotayan; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Bulaihi, Al-Berik; Kanno, Al-Faraj, Michael, Alhamddan, Al-Dawsari; Shehri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Breik Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Al-Taawoun team news

The early season momentum that saw Al-Taawoun rise to second place has waned, and with batteries recharged the Buraidah-based side will fancy themselves to deliver a knockout blow to the hosts.

Brazilian forward Joao Pedro joined the Saudi club in the summer and has already scored seven goals in 11 league outings. He has scored three goals in the last three games, and will carry an attacking threat.

Al-Taawoun possible XI: Maylson; Oyayari, Al Slaluli, Girotto, Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Mateus, Dos Santos, Barrow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mailson, Alohaymid Defenders: Girotto, Faqeehi, Al-Ahmed, Al Saluli, Al-Shammary, Al Abdulrazzaq Midfielders: Medran, Flavio, El Mahdioui, Al-Nasser, Bahusayn, Ashraf, Al Oyayari, Al-Roqi, Madani, Al Refaei Forwards: Barrow, Castro, Joao Pedro, Mohammed

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/11/23 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 10/3/23 Al-Taawoun 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2/10/22 Al-Hilal 1-2 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 15/1/22 Al-Hilal 3-2 Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 20/8/21 Al-Taawoun 1-2 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

