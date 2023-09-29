How to watch the Saudi League match between Hilal and Shabab, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Neymar's Al-Hilal will welcome mid-table Al-Shabab to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium for Saturday's Saudi Pro League clash.

Fresh from playing out a lacklustre 1-1 draw in the Saudi Pro League last time out, Jorge Jesus' men had to dig deep to see off the lower-tier side in the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il.

A 64th-minute Ruben Neves goal inspired Al-Hilal to the round of 16 of the King’s Cup as they labored to beat stubborn first-division outfit Al-Jabalain on Monday evening.

With 17 points from a possible 21, the Blue Waves currently sit second in the Saudi Professional League standings, one point behind table-toppers Al Ittihad. Lying in store next is the challenge of an opposing outfit who have found a bit of form after a slow start to the season.

Likewise, Al-Shabab booked their spots in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup on Monday night, but were also made to sweat as they only managed a narrow 2-1 victory against second-tier outfit Al-Batin.

Prior to that, the White Lions recorded back-to-back league wins against Al-Feiha (1-0) and Al-Hazm (4-1) to move out of the bottom three into 11th in the Saudi Pro League table, four points clear of relegation danger.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab kick-off time

Date: September 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST Venue: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab will be played at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm BST in the UK on September 29, 2023.

How to watch Hilal vs Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK via DAZN and Shahid.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Al-Hilal will be without the services of experienced midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has been out of action since January through a cruciate ligament rupture.

With superstar signing Neymar rested on Monday, expect the Brazilian maestro to spearhead the Al-Hilal attack from the get-go here. The former Paris Saint-Germain man will be joined by other stars such as Michael, Malcom and Aleksandar Mitrovic in the final third.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Al Dawsari; Neymar, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Al-Shabab team news

Nader Al-Sharari is back in contention after serving a one-match ban for the red card in the final knockings of the narrow win over Al Feiha last time out. He will be competing with Brazilian centre-back Iago Santos for a place in the starting lineup.

Former Sevilla attacking midfielder Ever Banega has been in sublime form for Shabab this season, and found the back of the net twice in the big win over Hazm. Al-Shabab's star signing of the summer, Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid opened his account in the same match before bagging a match-winning brace against Al-Batin last time out.

Al-Shabab possible XI: Kim; Al Harbi, Saiss, Al-Sharari, Al Saqour; Cuellar, Banega, Al Qahtani; Carrasco, Bahbri, Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Mustapha Defenders: Al Harbi, Saiss, Al-Sharari, Al Saqour, Harbush, Santos, Al Asiri Midfielders: Cuellar, Banega, Al Qahtani, Bahebri, Al-Sadi Forwards: Carrasco, Diallo, Carlos, Matuq, Al-Jouei , Al-Bishi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8/4/23 Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 10/10/22 Al-Shabab 3-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 4/4/22 Al-Hilal 1-1 Al-Shabab King's Cup 17/2/22 Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 23/9/21 Al-Hilal 5-0 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League

