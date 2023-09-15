Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Hilal will take on Al-Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League clash at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.
Since their Arab Club Champions Cup defeat at the hands of Al Nassr, Hilal have managed to win four out of their last five matches and remain unbeaten during this run. As a result, they are comfortably in the top-four after five rounds of matches.
Riyadh, on the other hand, are winless in their last four matches and have lost three league games in a row. They will be desperate for points but it will be a difficult challenge up against Neymar and co.
Hilal vs Riyadh kick-off time
|Date:
|September 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm BST
|Venue:
|Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium
The game between Hilal and Riyadh will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Hilal vs Riyadh online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on DAZN and Shahid in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Hilal team news
Neymar made history less than a week ago by becoming Brazil's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Pele's long-standing record. All eyes are now on the 31-year-old as he gets ready for his debut with Al-Hilal.
Unfortunately, manager Jorge Jesus will have to cope without the services of midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury since January.
Another new addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic, had a memorable debut, netting a hat-trick to secure a victory for Hilal in their previous outing. The former Fulham player is expected to maintain his position in the starting lineup.
Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno; Al Dawsari, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan
|Defenders:
|Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti
|Midfielders:
|Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani
|Forwards:
|Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael
Riyadh team news
Riyadh will be without 27-year-old midfielder Hussain Ali Alnowaiqi, who has been absent for the last three matches since sustaining an injury in August.
Senegalese player Bouly Junior Sambou has successfully returned from a muscle issue, and is poised to finally make his debut for Al Riyadh.
Riyadh predicted XI: Campana; Tosca, Asiri, Arslanagic; Al Khaibari, Ndong, Toure, Kurdi; Juanmi, Musona, Al Rashidi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Najjar, Al-Bawardi, Campaña, Al-Shammari
|Defenders:
|Kurdi, Al-Shwirekh, Al-Shuwayyi, Toșca, Al-Dossari, Al-Dossari, Al-Nowaiqi, Al-Mutairi, Assiri, Arslanagić, Al-Munaif, Al-Qahtani
|Midfielders:
|Al-Aqel, Al-Khaibari, Al-Aqel, Ndong, Al-Zaqaan, Touré, Al-Rashidi, Al-Qahtani
|Forwards:
|Al-Yami, Juanmi, Musona, Al Abbas, Al-Harajin, Al-Saeed, Al-Houti, Gray
