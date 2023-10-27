Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The pick of matchweek 11 pits Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli at the King Fahd International Stadium on Friday evening.

The hosts' have made a very promising start to the league season, as they are yet to lose a game this term, sitting three points clear at the top of the table after 10 rounds.

The Blue Waves returned to action post-international break with a 1-0 victory over Al Khaleej. Jorge Jesus' side continued their winning run in the AFC Champions League with a 6-0 thrashing of Mumbai City FC at home on Monday to maintain their lead in Group D.

Currently trailing Al-Hilal by four points in the league standings, Al-Ahli could close that gap to one point should they manage a third win in a row here, having beaten Jeddah rivals Al-Ittihad in the derby and then followed it up with a 3-1 home win over Al-Wehda last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli kick-off time

Date: October 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm BST Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

The Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli will be played on October 27, 2023 at 7:00 pm BST in King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN 1 and DAZN in the United Kingdom (UK). Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus has no fresh injury concerns after Al-Hilal's comfortable 6-0 victory against Mumbai City in the AFC Champions League. Brazilian superstar Neymar will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury on international duty with Brazil, while Salman Al Faraj will be serving the final of his three-match ban in this one.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Neves, Malcolm, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Al-Ahli team news

Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle could be forced into at least two changes to his starting XI. Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie could miss out after he was forced off in the 3-1 win against Al-Wehda. The same goes for electric winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has suffered minor ligament damage to his foot and is likely to face a spell on the sidelines.

Defensive duo Merih Demiral (meniscus) and Abdullah Otayf (cruciate ligament tear) are sidelined with respective injuries, while former Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski is ineligible for selection.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Al-Hurayji, Ibanez, Hindi, Al-Ammar; Al-Majhad, Kessie; Mahrez, Veiga, Al-Rashidi; Firmino.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi Defenders: Ibanez, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Mohammed Khadhari Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Veiga, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Mahrez, Asiri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/3/22 Al-Hilal 4-2 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 29/10/21 Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 19/5/21 Al-Hilal 5-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 15/1/21 Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 20/8/20 Al-Ahli 2-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

Useful links