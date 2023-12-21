Al-Hilal vs Al-Abha: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Hilal and Abha, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Al Abha in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday. Hilal, who are the only unbeaten team in the league this season, have a 10-point lead at the top of the standings and will be looking forward to extending that lead.

Hilal are on a winning run that has now lasted 18 matches. They will be supremely confident of getting a win against a struggling Abha who are 17th in the table.

Abha are winless in their last seven fixtures and have lost six of those games. Anything other than a defeat will be a shock result.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hilal vs Abha kick-off time

Date: December 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Hilal vs Abha online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

Al-Hilal are expected to name an unchanged team following a noteworthy victory against Al-Wehda in their previous match.

In the absence of Neymar, the standout performer for the team has been Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose goal-scoring prowess in the Saudi league is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo, with an impressive tally of 15 goals this season.

Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi, Al Shahrani; Ruben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcolm, Al Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Abha team news

Abha relies heavily on their six foreign players who form the majority of their starting XI. Their contributions are likely to be pivotal if they aim to secure an unexpected outcome in the upcoming match.+

Former Lyon striker Karl Toko Ekambi is the leading scorer for Abha's five goals and is anticipated to be in the starting lineup. Joining him in the attack will be another ex-Ligue 1 player, Francois Kamano.

Abha predicted XI: Tatarusanu; Al Qumayzi, Al Sahafi, Noguera, Naji; Al Sudani, Krychowiak, Matic; Bguir, Toko Ekambi, Kamano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tatarusanu, Al-Shammeri, Al-Bouq, Jawhar Defenders: Al-Aqeel, Noguera, Al-Sahafi, Natiq, Naji, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Al-Qumayzi Midfielders: Asiri, Al-Alawi, Al-Shehri, Krychowiak, Al-Sudani, Al-Omran, Al-Barakah, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir, Al-Shammeri, Al-Qead, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jumayah Forwards: Toko Ekambi, Al-Ali, Abdu, Al-Ruwaili, Al-Mutairi, Kamano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Abha 1 - 3 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League May 2023 Abha 0 - 3 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League January 2023 Al Hilal 2 - 1 Abha Saudi Pro League May 2022 Al Hilal 2 - 0 Abha Saudi Pro League November 2021 Abha 1 - 1 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

