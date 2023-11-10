Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Saudi Pro League game today

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun, as well as kick-off time and team news

Ahead of their home game against Al-Taawoun on Friday, current leaders Al-Hilal are the only unbeaten side in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League.

With a 2-0 win over Mumbai City in the AFC Champions League on Sunday, the hosts have registered 10 straight wins in all competitions amid a 12-game unbeaten run in the league (W10 D2).

At the same time, Al-Taawoun are three points off second-placed Al-Nassr after last being involved in a goalless home draw with Damac.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on November 10 in the United KIngdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN in the UK, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus is without Neymar after the Brazilian picked up a ligament injury during the international break, but has plenty of options in attack, namely Michael, Malcom, Salem Al-Dawsari and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Summer signings Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves are likely to be paired in the middle, while one of Ali Al-Bulayhi or Hassan Tambakti should partner Kalidou Koulibaly at centre-back.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Shahrani; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Enazi, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Al-Taawoun team news

The visitors' boss Pericles Chamusca can be expected to name an unchanged line-up from the Damac draw, with Joao Pedro leading the front three alongside Saad Al-Nasser and Musa Barrow.

Aschraf El Mahdioui and Flavio would be in charge of midfield, while Andrei Girotto and Waleed Al-Ahmad feature at the heart of defense.

Al-Taawoun possible XI: Mailson; Abdulaziz, Girotto, Al-Ahmad, Faquihi; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Al-Nasser, Joao Pedro, Barrow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mailson, Al-Dhulayfi, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Al-Abdulrazzaq, Abdulaziz, Girotto, Al-Saluli, Al-Ahmad, Faquihi, Al-Shammari, Al-Oyayari, Al-Ghamdi Midfielders: El Mahdioui, Al-Mughais, Madani, Al-Tulayhi, Medran, Flavio, Ashraf, Al-Nasser, Al-Rashwodi, Bahusayn, Dembele, Mateus Forwards: Joao Pedro, Adam, Al-Roqi, Barrow

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 10, 2023 Al-Taawoun 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi League October 2, 2022 Al-Hilal 1-2 Al-Taawoun Saudi League January 15, 2022 Al-Hilal 3-2 Al-Taawoun Saudi League August 20, 2021 Al-Taawoun 1-2 Al-Hilal Saudi League May 23, 2021 Al-Taawoun 0-1 Al-Hilal Saudi League

Useful links