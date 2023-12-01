This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Saudi League
team-logo
King Fahd International Stadium
team-logo
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Saudi League

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's game involving the Saudi Pro League top-two can be instrumental in the title race, as Al-Nassr will be aiming to go within a point to current leaders Al-Hilal.

The hosts are on a seven-game winning run in the league following a 9-0 thrashing of Al-Hazm and come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Navbahor in the AFC Champions League.

On the other hand, preceding a goalless draw in the Asian top flight, Al-Nassr had extended their winning run in the league to five games with a 3-0 result against Al-Okhdood.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 1, 2023
Kick-off time:6 pm GMT
Venue:King Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 6 pm GMT on December 1 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here
DAZN 1Watch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN 1, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

The Blue Waves did not seem to miss Neymar much in their brilliant run so far. The Brazilian is ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus has kept Aleksander Mitrovic fresh for the tie as the former Fulham man was rested against Navbahor.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Koulibaly, Al Burayk, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno, Michael; Al Qahtani, Mitrovic, Malcom.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Enazi, Abu Rasen
Defenders:Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk
Midfielders:Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani
Forwards:Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Al-Nassr team news

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro issued an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury scare, as the Portuguese was unable to see out the full 90 minutes in the club's latest AFC Champions League game, with a neck issue forcing him off.

Meanwhile, Nawaf Al-Aqidi will continue to deputise for injured goalkeeper David Ospina.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah
Defenders:Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
Midfielders:Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya
Forwards:Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 12, 2023Al-Hilal 1-1 (1-2 AET) Al-NassrArab Club Champions Cup
April 18, 2023Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-NassrSaudi Pro League
December 26, 2022Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
March 3, 2022Al-Nassr 0-4 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
February 21, 2022Al-Nassr 1-2 Al-HilalKing's Cup

