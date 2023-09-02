Al-Hazm vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Hazm and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be looking to make it four wins in as many games when they square off against Al-Hazm in a Saudi Pro League tie on Saturday.

The Portuguese superstar has scored five times in the last two games wherein the Knights of Fahd scored nine goals and conceded none. Apart from the 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh and Al-Shabab 5-0 and 4-0 respectively in the Saudi League.

On the other hand, struggling to move out of the relegation zone, Al-Hazm are coming into the tie on the back of consecutive draws - last holding Al-Khaleej to a 1-1 result away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hazm vs Al-Nassr kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hazm and Al-Nassr will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Hazm vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and Shahid.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Hazm team news

Al-Hazm boss Antonio Filipe de Sousa will be happy with the performance of his side in the Al-Khaleej draw.

The back four should remain the same, with Bruno Viana and Abdulrahman Al-Dakheel at center-back.

Vina could be considered in attack, which would mean a start from the bench for Mohamed Badamosi while Mohamed Al-Thani in included in midfield.

Al-Hazm possible XI: Dahmen; Al-Oteibi, Viana, Al-Dakheel, Al-Aazmi; Al-Thani, Al-Sayyali, Traore, Al-Shammari; Vina, Toze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Zaied, Al-Ghamdi Defenders: Abdulrahman, Viana, Ricardo, Al-Dakheel, T. Al-Absi, A. Al-Shammari, Al-Mhemaid, Tanker, Al-Aazmi, Al-Obaid, Al-Otaibe, Al-Bakr Midfielders: Al-Shuwayfie, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najei, Al-Barakah, Al-Juwaid, Toze, Vina, Al-Habashi, Selemani, K. Al-Absi, Al-Otaibi, Al-Najjar, Al-Thani Forwards: Badamosi, Al-Mutairi, Al-Harbi, Al-Oraini, Y. Al-Shammari, Al-Hamad

Al-Nassr team news

Luis Castro has Alex Telles back from his knock, so the ex-Man United man is likely to replace Ghislain Konan at left-back, whille goalkeeper David Ospina remains as the only injury concern.

After being dropped from the squad against Al-Shabab due to speculations around his future at the club, Talisca is set for a return for his role in attack with Castro confirming that the Brazilian will stay.

As such, Abdulrahman Ghareeb will need to be content with a place on the bench, while Sadio Mane and Ronaldo complete the front line.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Ali, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Adam, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 23, 2022 Al-Hazm 1-4 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Dec 26, 2021 Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League Feb 22, 2020 Al-Hazm 0-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Sep 20, 2019 Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League May 11, 2019 Al-Hazm 0-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

