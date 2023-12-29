Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al-Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Fayha will be hoping for a surprise victory when they square off against table-toppers Al-Hilal on Friday in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium.

The Blue Waves extended their winning run to 19 games across all competitions with a 7-0 thrashing of Abha, turning a competitive game into a blowout by netting five times in the final 20 minutes.

This victory solidified Al-Hilal's lead in the league with 50 points after 18 rounds, establishing a seven-point lead over second-placed Al-Nassr, who are trying to catch up with Jorge Jesus' men.

The hosts, on the other hand, have struggled for form in the league recently, and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 3-0 by Al-Khaleej last time out, which has dropped them down to 11th with 19 points after 18 league games.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal kick-off time

Date: Friday, Dec 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Fayha and Al-Hilal will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday, December 29, 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The Saudi Pro League clash will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al-Fayha team news

Al-Fayha will be without the services of Abdelhamid Sabiri (knee surgery) and Anthony Nwakaeme (unknown) due to respective injury concerns, while Mohammed Majrashi is sidelined with a cruciate ligament issue.

Al-Fayha possible XI: Stojkovic; Al-Baqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Haqawi; Cimirot, Al-Harthi, Zidan, Konan; Sakala, Mandash, Oneykuru

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stojković, Al-Kassar, Al Thumairy, Al-Deqeel Defenders: Konan, Al Khalaf, Al-Rashidi, Alqaydhi, Haqawi, Al Baqawi, Al-Showaish, Al Khalidi, Al Qaydhi, Al Rammah, Al Dowaish, Aman, Majrashi Midfielders: Sabiri, Cimirot, Ryller, Ruiz, Mandash, Zidan, Al-Kaabi, Alkhalaf, Kaabi, Al Anzi, Al Muqbel, Al Surur, Jadhami Forwards: Sakala, Nwakaeme, Pavkov, Majrashi, Al Harthi, Al Jubaya, Al Burayk, Onyekuru

Al-Hilal team news

Neymar is still out for Al-Hilal due to a cruciate ligament injury, and could well miss out on the 2024 Copa America for Brazil if recent reports are to be believed, while Mohammed Al-Owais has a back problem.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the star of the side in Neymar's absence, as only Cristiano Ronaldo has managed more goals than his 16 in the league this season.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Al-Hamdan, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 Al-Hilal 1-1 Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 04/04/23 Al-Fayha 0-2 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 15/02/23 Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 26/01/23 Al-Hilal 0-1 Al-Fayha Saudi Arabia Super Cup 31/08/22 Al-Hilal 0-2 Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League

