Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Fateh and Al-Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ahli will be looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Fateh on Saturday.

With wins over Al-Hazm, Al-Khaleej and Al-Akhdoud, and the latest 2-0 victory over Al-Tai, The Classy are the only side to have won all league games so far this season.

Adrift by seven points, Al-Fateh will be looking to return to winning ways after they followed up a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Al-Nassr with a 2-2 draw at Damak.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fateh and Al-Ahli will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Al-Fateh team news

Moroccan defender Marwane Saadane will miss the tie due to a inguinal hernia, while it's expected to be a similar line-up from the Damak draw.

Brace hero from the last game, Feras Al-Brikan should feature up front, with Mourad Batna and Lucas Zelarayan supporting from the flanks.

Al-Fateh possible XI: Rinne; Al-Zubaidi, Lajami, Denayer, Al-Yousif; Bendebka, Petros; Batna, Tello, Zelarayan; Al-Brikan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rinne, Al-Anezi, Malayekah, Al-Subaie Defenders: Denayer, Velez, Al-Oujami, Al-Jari, Al-Dohaim, Al-Harbi, Al-Najdi, Al-Yousef, Buhimed, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Basisi, Baattia, Al-Hamdan, Lajami Midfielders: Petros, Salah, Al-Hassan, Harrison, Bendebka, Al-Moqahwi, Al-Mousa, Al-Saeed, Zelarayan, Tello, Al-Othman, Batna, Petros, Al-Fuhaid, Al-Mohammed, Al-Qahtani, Al-Anazi Forwards: Al-Masoud, Al-Buraikan, Al-Salis, Al-Shurafa, Al-Jassem, Al-Bikran

Al-Ahli team news

Al Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle seems to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with the likes of Frank Kessie and Riyad Mahrez among the goals the last time the club was in action.

Ex-Liverpool hitman Roberto Firmino will lead the line of attack along with former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, while Edouard Mendy is stationed in goal.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Ibanez, Hindi, Alioski; Aljohani, Kessie; Mahrez, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin; Firmino

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Hindi, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Mohammed Khadhari Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Otayf, Veiga, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Mahrez, Asiri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 11, 2022 Al-Fateh 0-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League Sep 17, 2021 Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League Mar 20, 2021 Al-Fateh 4-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League Dec 22, 2020 Al-Ahli 1-0 Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League Feb 21, 2020 Al-Ahli 0-1 Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League

