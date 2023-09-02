This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Saudi League
Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium
How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Fateh and Al-Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ahli will be looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Fateh on Saturday.

With wins over Al-Hazm, Al-Khaleej and Al-Akhdoud, and the latest 2-0 victory over Al-Tai, The Classy are the only side to have won all league games so far this season.

Adrift by seven points, Al-Fateh will be looking to return to winning ways after they followed up a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Al-Nassr with a 2-2 draw at Damak.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 2, 2023
Kick-off time:7pm BST
Venue:Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fateh and Al-Ahli will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Fateh vs Al-Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here
ShahidWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and Shahid.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Fateh team news

Moroccan defender Marwane Saadane will miss the tie due to a inguinal hernia, while it's expected to be a similar line-up from the Damak draw.

Brace hero from the last game, Feras Al-Brikan should feature up front, with Mourad Batna and Lucas Zelarayan supporting from the flanks.

Al-Fateh possible XI: Rinne; Al-Zubaidi, Lajami, Denayer, Al-Yousif; Bendebka, Petros; Batna, Tello, Zelarayan; Al-Brikan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rinne, Al-Anezi, Malayekah, Al-Subaie
Defenders:Denayer, Velez, Al-Oujami, Al-Jari, Al-Dohaim, Al-Harbi, Al-Najdi, Al-Yousef, Buhimed, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Basisi, Baattia, Al-Hamdan, Lajami
Midfielders:Petros, Salah, Al-Hassan, Harrison, Bendebka, Al-Moqahwi, Al-Mousa, Al-Saeed, Zelarayan, Tello, Al-Othman, Batna, Petros, Al-Fuhaid, Al-Mohammed, Al-Qahtani, Al-Anazi
Forwards:Al-Masoud, Al-Buraikan, Al-Salis, Al-Shurafa, Al-Jassem, Al-Bikran

Al-Ahli team news

Al Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle seems to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with the likes of Frank Kessie and Riyad Mahrez among the goals the last time the club was in action.

Ex-Liverpool hitman Roberto Firmino will lead the line of attack along with former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin, while Edouard Mendy is stationed in goal.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Ibanez, Hindi, Alioski; Aljohani, Kessie; Mahrez, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin; Firmino

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mendy, Al-Sanbi
Defenders:Ibanez, Demiral, Hindi, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Mohammed Khadhari
Midfielders:Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Otayf, Veiga, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi
Forwards:Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Mahrez, Asiri

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 11, 2022Al-Fateh 0-1 Al-AhliSaudi Pro League
Sep 17, 2021Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-FatehSaudi Pro League
Mar 20, 2021Al-Fateh 4-1 Al-AhliSaudi Pro League
Dec 22, 2020Al-Ahli 1-0 Al-FatehSaudi Pro League
Feb 21, 2020Al-Ahli 0-1 Al-FatehSaudi Pro League

