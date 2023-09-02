This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Ettifaq vs Damak: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Saudi League
team-logo
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON SHAHID
Steven Gerrard Al-Ettifaq 2023-24Getty Images
Al IttifaqDamakPro LeagueAl Ittifaq vs Damak

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Steven Gerrard-led side, Al-Ettifaq will be looking to register their third win in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League when they play host to Damak on Saturday.

After a positive start with a couple of wins, the Commandos have since picked up just one point from the last two games following a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal.

With Al-Ettifaq in the top five, Damak reel at 12th position. The visitors are yet to win a game this season with a loss in their opener followed by three straight draws.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ettifaq vs Damak kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 2, 2023
Kick-off time:7pm BST
Venue:Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak will be played at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Damak online - TV channels & live streams

ShahidWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ettifaq team news

With star striker Vitinho missing from training after being forced off in the Al-Hilal loss, it is unlikely that the Brazilian will play a part here.

Moussa Dembele may be involved despite a muscle problem alongside Robin Quaison and Ali Abdullah Hazazi.

Gerrard's former team-mate Jordan Henderson is fit for a start in the middle, while defender Marcel Tissenard will hope to shake off his niggle.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Abdulrahman, Tisserand, Hendry, Al-Khateeb; Henderson, Ozdemir, Hazazi; Quaison, Dembele, Ali

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Dawasari
Defenders:Al-Alaeli, Hendry, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Sayyaf, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Ghazi, Abdulrahman, Oumar
Midfielders:N. Hazazi, Ozdemir, F. Al-Ghamdi, Mahzari, Henderson, A. Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dossari, Al-Kuwaykibi
Forwards:Dembele, Quaison, Qarradi

Damak team news

Damak boss Cosmin Contra has comparatively a fully-fit squad to choose from.

We could see a similar XI from the 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh with a three-man backline consisting of Hassan Al-Shammani, Farouk Chafai and Abdelkader Bedrane.

Gambian forward Assan Ceesay will lead the attack.

Damak possible XI: Zeghba; Al-Shammani, Chafai, Bedrane; Al-Hawslawi, Antolic, Munshi, Al-Ammaar; Al-Bishi, Nkoudou; Ceesay

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zeghba, Hawswi, Al-Mahasneh
Defenders:Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Rashidi, Al-Ammar, Al-Anazi, Hassoun, Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi
Midfielders:Maher, Munshi, Al-Mousa, Majrashi, Antolic, Al-Oneazi, N'Koudou, Makeen, Harisi, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain
Forwards:Abu Shrarh, Ceesay, Al-Juhani, Solan

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Apr 28, 2023Al-Ettifaq 2-0 DamakSaudi Pro League
Dec 15, 2022Damak 0-0 Al-EttifaqSaudi Pro League
Mar 17, 2022Damak 1-0 Al-EttifaqSaudi Pro League
Oct 30, 2021Al-Ettifaq 0-1 DamakSaudi Pro League
Mar 11, 2021Damak 1-1 Al-EttifaqSaudi Pro League

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

29704 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?

  • 62%Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 12%Karim Benzema
  • 10%Neymar
  • 9%Roberto Firmino
  • 1%Malcom
  • 6%Other
29704 Votes

Useful links