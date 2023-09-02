Al-Ettifaq vs Damak: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Steven Gerrard-led side, Al-Ettifaq will be looking to register their third win in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League when they play host to Damak on Saturday.

After a positive start with a couple of wins, the Commandos have since picked up just one point from the last two games following a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal.

With Al-Ettifaq in the top five, Damak reel at 12th position. The visitors are yet to win a game this season with a loss in their opener followed by three straight draws.

Al-Ettifaq vs Damak kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak will be played at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 7pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Damak online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ettifaq team news

With star striker Vitinho missing from training after being forced off in the Al-Hilal loss, it is unlikely that the Brazilian will play a part here.

Moussa Dembele may be involved despite a muscle problem alongside Robin Quaison and Ali Abdullah Hazazi.

Gerrard's former team-mate Jordan Henderson is fit for a start in the middle, while defender Marcel Tissenard will hope to shake off his niggle.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Abdulrahman, Tisserand, Hendry, Al-Khateeb; Henderson, Ozdemir, Hazazi; Quaison, Dembele, Ali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Dawasari Defenders: Al-Alaeli, Hendry, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Sayyaf, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Ghazi, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: N. Hazazi, Ozdemir, F. Al-Ghamdi, Mahzari, Henderson, A. Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dossari, Al-Kuwaykibi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Qarradi

Damak team news

Damak boss Cosmin Contra has comparatively a fully-fit squad to choose from.

We could see a similar XI from the 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh with a three-man backline consisting of Hassan Al-Shammani, Farouk Chafai and Abdelkader Bedrane.

Gambian forward Assan Ceesay will lead the attack.

Damak possible XI: Zeghba; Al-Shammani, Chafai, Bedrane; Al-Hawslawi, Antolic, Munshi, Al-Ammaar; Al-Bishi, Nkoudou; Ceesay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zeghba, Hawswi, Al-Mahasneh Defenders: Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Rashidi, Al-Ammar, Al-Anazi, Hassoun, Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi Midfielders: Maher, Munshi, Al-Mousa, Majrashi, Antolic, Al-Oneazi, N'Koudou, Makeen, Harisi, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain Forwards: Abu Shrarh, Ceesay, Al-Juhani, Solan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 28, 2023 Al-Ettifaq 2-0 Damak Saudi Pro League Dec 15, 2022 Damak 0-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League Mar 17, 2022 Damak 1-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League Oct 30, 2021 Al-Ettifaq 0-1 Damak Saudi Pro League Mar 11, 2021 Damak 1-1 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League

