Al-Duhail vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo game today

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Duhail and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news

Al Nassr will take on Al Duhail in their AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage clash at the Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo's team is on an unbeaten run that has now lasted 16 matches across all competitions and is currently top of Group E in this competition.

The Saudi Pro League side has won their first three group games and their last outing in the competition was against Al Duhail at home. Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a brace in that fixture to help his team onto a 4-3 win.

The team from Qatar has won their last four league games but they haven't had the same luck in the Asian competition. They will be hoping to pick up their first ACL win of the season but it will be a difficult challenge against Ronaldo and co.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al Duhail vs Nassr kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm GMT Venue: Khalifa Stadium

The game between Al Duhail and Al Nassr will be played at the Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Al Duhail vs Al Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on FITE in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Duhail team news

Al-Duhail boss Christophe Galtier is expected to name a similar line-up from their last ACL outing against Al Nassr, with Philippe Coutinho playing as the number 10.

Ismaeel Mohammed and captain Almoez Ali are set to support center-forward Michael Olunga from the wings.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team who are heading into what is a must-win encounter.

Al-Duhail possible XI: Zakaria; Kim, Bamba, Semedo, Al-Brake; Boudiaf, Madibo; I. Mohammed, Coutinho, Ali; Olunga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zakaria, Ellethy, Saeed Defenders: Bamba, Semedo, Aymen, Al-Naimi, Al-Brake, Kim, Musa Midfielders: Diallo, Boudiaf, Madibo, Ceara, K. Mohammed, Said, Coutinho, Junior, Moustafa, Gannan, I. Mohammed Forwards: Olunga, Ali, Muntari, Al-Abdulla, A. Mohammed, Lihadji, Madjer, Hamza, Abu Shabab

Nassr team news

With Al Nassr in a good position atop Group E mid-way through the group stage, it is likely that Cristiano Ronaldo and several other stars may be given a rest.

Nawaf Al-Boushail is out with an injury. Ali Lajami, who is recovering from an injury, is unlikely to feature.

Al Nassr predicted XI: Alaqidi; Ghannam, Amri, Madu, Telles; Fofana, Ghareeb; Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Nemer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Nassr 4-3 Duhail AFC Champions League April 2016 Duhail 4-0 Nassr AFC Champions League March 2016 Nassr 1-1 Duhail AFC Champions League May 2015 Nassr 1-3 Duhail AFC Champions League March 2015 Duhail 1-1 Nassr AFC Champions League

