Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Akhdoud and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Matchday 15 in the Saudi Pro League brings forth an intriguing showdown at the Prince Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz Stadium as Al-Akhdoud faces off against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

After a solid start to the 2023-24 season, which included five wins and a draw in their first six games, Al Ettifaq's momentum has hit a bit of a snag in recent weeks, as the Commandos are without a win in their last three league assignments and they will be itching to return to winning ways here.

Al-Akhdoud, on the other hand, are currently languishing in 16th place in the league standings with just 10 points, three adrift of safety places. Playing in the Saudi top-flight for the first time after earning promotion from the Saudi First Division League last season, it's fair to say that the hosts have largely struggled to get their act together in the current campaign.

Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30pm GMT Venue: Prince Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Akhdoud and Al-Ettifaq will be played at the Prince Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm GMT on December 2, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Akhdoud team news

Newly-appointed Al-Akhdoud boss Martin Sevela will be without the services of Al-Nassr loanee Hamed Al-Mansour, who will serve the second of a three-match suspension for picking up a red card in the Al-Hazm match last month.

In Al-Mansour’s absence, Paulo Ricardo will likely slot into the left wing-back role from the outset, while Saeed Al-Rubaie, Solomon Kvirkvelia, and Andrei Burca should again form the three-man central defensive unit.

In attack, veteran striker Leandre Tawamba will spearhead the attack, having bagged three league goals for the club so far this term.

Al-Okhdood possible XI: Vitor; Al Zabdani, Al-Rubaie, Kvirkvelia, Burca, Ricardo; Collado, Pedroza, Tanase, Godwin; Tawamba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vítor, Shaian Defenders: Kvirkvelia, Burcă, Al-Mansour, Faraj, Al Zabdani, Al-Rabiei, Al Rio, Al-Rubaie, Assery Midfielders: Collado, Tănase, Pedroza, Mostafa, Al-Muwallad, Al-Harthi, Al-Habib, Rahma, Al-Shaikh, Al-Salim, Al-Hatila, Al-Jahif, Salem Forwards: Tawamba, Godwin, Khadhari

Al-Ettifaq team news

Steven Gerrard's troops are in desperate need of a victory to end a three-match winless streak, and could revert to a four-man backline after experimenting a back-three against Al-Ittihad last time out. Jordan Henderson should slot in between Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohammed Mahzari as the deepest-lying midfielder.

Hamed Al Ghamdi could therefore be pushed further forward into a front three, which is likely to feature former Leicester City man Demarai Gray. Frenchman Moussa Dembele remains out of contention for the visitors, meaning that Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi will be tasked with leading the line once again.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Khateeb, Hendry, Tisserand, Abdulrahman; Henderson, Mahzari, Wijnaldum; Gray, Al Ghamdi, Al Kuwaykibi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Vitinho, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever time Al-Akhdoud and Al-Ettifaq face each other across all competitions.

