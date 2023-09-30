Al-Ahli vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Ahli and Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ahli will take on Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday. Both these teams are hoping to climb up the league table by winning their matches. The hosts are sixth in the standings while the visitors are currently seventh.

Ahli's last league outing was against Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca both scored two goals each as Ahli were handed a defeat. But they managed to bounce back with a 3-2 win over Al Ain in the King's Cup, with Feras Al Brikan scoring a brace on that occasion.

Al Ettifaq have put together four wins in a row after their defeat to Al Hilal in the league at the end of August. They are on a goalscoring spree on this run, having scored 14 goals in their last four matches. Half of those goals were scored by the impressive Moussa Dembele.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ahli vs Ettifaq kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The game between Al Ahli and Al Ettifaq will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ahli vs Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN and Shahid in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ahli team news

Abdulbasit Hindi will miss the upcoming match due to a red card he received in the game against Al Taawon.

Unfortunately, Coach Matthias Jaissle also has to contend with the long-term absence of Abdullah Otayf, who is recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action for an extended period.

Ahli predicted XI: Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Al Hurayji, Kessie, Al Majhad, Veiga, Firmino, Saint-Maximin, Mahrez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Mohammed Khadhari Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Veiga, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Mahrez, Asiri

Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard will be pleased that his team is free from injury worries ahead of the match.

It will be interesting to see if he fields an unchanged team after their convincing win over Jeddah in the midweek fixture. They are well-stacked in the final third with Dembele in fine form in front of goal. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than the French forward's tally of six so far.

Ettifaq predicted XI: Victor, Otaibi, Hendry, Tisserand, Al Shamrani, Hazazi, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Gray, Quaison, Dembele.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Dawaa, Baljoush Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Sayyaf, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Ghazi, Oumar, Yousef Midfielders: N. Hazazi, Ozdemir, F. Al-Ghamdi, Mahzari, Henderson, A. Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dossari, Al-Kuwaykibi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Vitinho, Qarradi, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/03/22 Al Ittifaq 1-0 Al Ahli Saudi Pro League 16/10/21 Al Ahli 4-0 Al Ittifaq Saudi Pro League 30/05/21 Al Ahli 1-2 Al Ittifaq Saudi Pro League 24/01/21 Al Ittifaq 1-2 Al Ahli Saudi Pro League 06/02/20 Al Ahli 3-2 Al Ittifaq Saudi Pro League

