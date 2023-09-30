Al-Ahli vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al-Ahli will take on Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday. Both these teams are hoping to climb up the league table by winning their matches. The hosts are sixth in the standings while the visitors are currently seventh.
Ahli's last league outing was against Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca both scored two goals each as Ahli were handed a defeat. But they managed to bounce back with a 3-2 win over Al Ain in the King's Cup, with Feras Al Brikan scoring a brace on that occasion.
Al Ettifaq have put together four wins in a row after their defeat to Al Hilal in the league at the end of August. They are on a goalscoring spree on this run, having scored 14 goals in their last four matches. Half of those goals were scored by the impressive Moussa Dembele.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Ahli vs Ettifaq kick-off time
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm BST
|Venue:
|Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium
The game between Al Ahli and Al Ettifaq will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Ahli vs Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on DAZN and Shahid in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Ahli team news
Abdulbasit Hindi will miss the upcoming match due to a red card he received in the game against Al Taawon.
Unfortunately, Coach Matthias Jaissle also has to contend with the long-term absence of Abdullah Otayf, who is recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action for an extended period.
Ahli predicted XI: Mendy, Majrashi, Demiral, Ibanez, Al Hurayji, Kessie, Al Majhad, Veiga, Firmino, Saint-Maximin, Mahrez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mendy, Al-Sanbi
|Defenders:
|Ibanez, Demiral, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Mohammed Khadhari
|Midfielders:
|Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Veiga, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Al-Rashidi
|Forwards:
|Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Mahrez, Asiri
Ettifaq team news
Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard will be pleased that his team is free from injury worries ahead of the match.
It will be interesting to see if he fields an unchanged team after their convincing win over Jeddah in the midweek fixture. They are well-stacked in the final third with Dembele in fine form in front of goal. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than the French forward's tally of six so far.
Ettifaq predicted XI: Victor, Otaibi, Hendry, Tisserand, Al Shamrani, Hazazi, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Gray, Quaison, Dembele.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Dawaa, Baljoush
|Defenders:
|Hendry, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Sayyaf, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Ghazi, Oumar, Yousef
|Midfielders:
|N. Hazazi, Ozdemir, F. Al-Ghamdi, Mahzari, Henderson, A. Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dossari, Al-Kuwaykibi
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Quaison, Vitinho, Qarradi, Gray
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/03/22
|Al Ittifaq 1-0 Al Ahli
|Saudi Pro League
|16/10/21
|Al Ahli 4-0 Al Ittifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|30/05/21
|Al Ahli 1-2 Al Ittifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|24/01/21
|Al Ittifaq 1-2 Al Ahli
|Saudi Pro League
|06/02/20
|Al Ahli 3-2 Al Ittifaq
|Saudi Pro League