Al-Ahli Jeddah secure a crucial treble boost ahead of their Asian showdown with Al-Duhail

Al-Ahli Jeddah are fine-tuning their preparations for Monday’s round-of-16 showdown with Qatar’s Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League.

The Saudi side is fine-tuning its preparations with intensive training sessions, aiming for a positive result that will secure progression to the next stage of the continental competition, and looking to capitalise on home advantage and the vocal support of its fans.

According to the newspaper “Okaz”, Ali Majrashi, Zakaria Hawsawi and Frenchman Valentin Atangana all joined the first-team sessions.

Their return to full training has boosted the coaching staff’s options as the side fine-tunes its tactics and fitness.

The Asian Football Confederation had earlier postponed the fixture, which was originally scheduled for last month, before confirming its inclusion in the “group stage” hosted by Saudi Arabia, in line with its commitment to delivering the tournament under optimal organisational and security conditions.

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