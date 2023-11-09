Ajax vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League game today

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax aim for a turnaround when they take on Brighton in a Europa League game at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday.

John van 't Schip has snapped a 10-game winless run in all competitions as caretaker at the Dutch side, who are now eyeing a third straight win following Eredivisie wins over Volendam and Heerenveen.

At a time Ajax hunt for their first win in the European second division this term, Brighton will be looking to complete the double in Group B.

However, the continental win at the Amex was the Seagulls' only victory in their last eight games (D4 L3) in all competitions as Roberto De Zerbi's men drew their last two league games 1-1 with Fulham and Everton.

Ajax vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on November 9 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Ajax vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Steven Bergwijn looks to have recovered from the knock he sustained when the two sides met last month, with Chuba Akpom's recent form throwing in some competition for the former's starting berth.

Although Van' t Schip will not look to make too many changes, Borna Sosa may have earned the left-back spot ahead of Arjany Martha.

Geronimo Rulli, Sivert Mannsverk, Jay Gorter and Amourricho van Axel Dongen make up for the ones out injured for the hosts.

Ajax possible XI: Ramaj; Rensch, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa; Taylor, Tahirovic, Van den Boomen; Berghuis, Brobbey, Bergwijn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramaj, Pasveer Defenders: Sutalo, Hato, Kaplan, Medic, Sosa, Avila, Salah-Eddine, Rensch, Gaaei Midfielders: Tahirovic, Vos, Taylor, Van den Boomen, Berghuis, Hlynsson Forwards: Brobbey, Akpom, Mikautadze, Bergwijn, Forbs, Godts

Brighton team news

De Zerbi would remain without the services of Pervis Estupinan, Jakub Moder, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck through injuries.

Both Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati, who were on target against Ajax the last time out, are expected to return to the XI as part of the rotations.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Milner; Fati, Gross, Gilmour, Mitoma; Pedro, Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 26, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Ajax UEFA Europa League

