Ajax-linked Ghana starlet Kamaldeen returns to score sheet as Nordsjaelland put two past AGF

The 19-year old was in fine form to help the Wild Tigers open the Danish Superliga championship round on a winning note

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first goal in five months as Nordsjaelland handed AGF a 2-0 defeat in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The Ghanaian netted to give the Wild Tigers a first-half lead before Oliver Antman added a second goal late on in the championship round's first fixture at Right to Dream Park in Farum.

Nordsjaelland have moved level on points with Randers who, it is worth noting, are yet to open their championship round campaign.

The goal will certainly bring relief to Kamaldeen, who, following a strong start to the season, dipped in form as the regular season drew to a close last month.

His last goal, coming into Sunday's game, came against none other than AGF in November in what ended in a 3-1 home triumph.

His dip in form saw him lose his place in Ghana's squad for their November 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan and for their recent Afcon qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

His latest goal takes his tally to five in 21 Superliga matches so far this term.

The 19-year-old, who also has three assists to his name this season, broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, pouncing on an Andreas Schjelderup through-ball during a counter-attack, racing towards goal and rounding the goalkeeper before shooting into an empty net.

Three minutes after the Ghanaian was substituted by countryman Abu Francis in the 84th minute, the Wild Tigers registered their second goal through Antman, who was set up by Oliver Marc Rose-Villadsen.

Nordsjaelland will hope to make it two wins in a row when they play as guests of Randers in their next game.

In just his second season of senior professional football, Kamaldeen has been reported to be on his way out of FCN at the end of the campaign, with Dutch giants Ajax mentioned as a possible destination.

The left-winger, who made his Ghana debut against Mali last October, will also hope to regain his place in the Black Stars set-up as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers commence in June.