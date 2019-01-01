Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana 'heartbroken' after Tottenham Hotspur defeat

A second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura ended the Dutch giants' sojourn in the elite European competition on Wednesday

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is sad with 's disappointing exit from the Uefa after their 3-2 loss to Hotspur in Wednesday’s semi-final outing.

Ajax were on the verge of qualifying for their maiden final appearance since 1996 after first-half efforts from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech gave them a two-goal lead at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but a spirited performance from their Premier League visitors after the restart left their dreams shattered.

Lucas Moura pulled a goal back for Spurs in the 55th minute and then doubled the lead four minutes later to set up a nervy finish to the encounter.

With few seconds left for Ajax to secure passage to the final, Moura completed his hat-trick in the stoppage time to reverse the fate that gave the North London outfit a 3-3 aggregate win on away goals and set up an all-Premier League final against at Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

The late comeback struck Onana's feelings, just as every Ajax player who laid down the field at the end of the game.

But the international has called for focus as they chase the Dutch Eredivisie title with two matches to go.

"Heartbroken but this is the game we all love and it has been an unforgettable Uefa Champions League campaign," Onana tweeted.

Article continues below

"We must remember our season isn't over yet, two finals to go for the league title and focus will not be lost now, Ajax."

Heartbroken 💔 but this is the game we all love & it has been an unforgettable @ChampionsLeague campaign! ✖️✖️✖️ We must remember our season isn't over yet, 2 finals to go for the league title & focus will not be lost now 👊🏿 @AFCAjax #UCL pic.twitter.com/SI52Qakq9W — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) May 9, 2019

Onana's Cameroon will be defending their Afcon title in next month.

The Indomitable Lions are up against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the 2019 .