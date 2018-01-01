Ajax's Champions League finish could determine future of its talented youngsters

Ajax have excite with their fluid brand of football this season in Europe

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have excited football fans in Europe this season as their fluid brand of football has earned them a place in the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition. Besides their brand of football, Ajax also has some of the most talented youngsters in their squad.

The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Donny van de Beek all feature prominently on the shopping lists of Europe's top clubs. However, critics were quick to point out the harsh realities of today's economic footballing landscape in the face of fans who dream of this current crop to repeat the heroics of the class of 95, which last saw Ajax lift the Champions League trophy.

Whatever the case is, there is no reason why the Amsterdam based club can't have a deep run in the competition especially given how fearless they have been so far. Against Bayern Munich in Germany, Erik Ten Hag's men nearly beat the mighty Germans and most recently secured a 3-3 draw against the Bavarians. Despite coming up against a team as experienced as Bayern, Ajax proved that they can hold their own.

Moving forward it will be interesting to see where Ajax will end up in the Champions League and what the consequences of their finish will bring to the club. Should they have a strong run in Europe, it might finally be time for the club's management to decide whether they must keep their talents or again sell them for profits. Fans and neutrals alike will hope its the former.