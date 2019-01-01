AIFF executive committee to decide on technical director

AIFF's executive committee will take the final call on the appointment of a new technical director...

The All Football Federation’s (AIFF) technical committee chaired by former international Shyam Thapa met on Monday to interview the shortlisted candidates for the appointment of the Technical Director.

A week ago, the committee had narrowed down on three candidates namely Jorge Castelo, Gaioz Darsadze and Doru Isac who submitted their presentation before the committee.

After interviewing all the three candidates, the committee decided to send their recommendations to the executive committee as per the constitution of the Indian FA. The executive committee will now take the final decision regarding the appointment of the most suitable candidate as the new technical director of the Indian football team.

Other than chairman Shyam Thapa, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, Technical Committee Deputy Chairman Henry Menezes and other members Ishfaq Ahmed, Pradip Datta, Prosanto Banerjee, G P Palguna and Sundar Raman were present in the meeting. CEO Sunanda Dhar and AIFF General Manager Swati Kothari were also present.