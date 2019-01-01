AIFF League Committee refers matter of boycott of Super Cup by I-League clubs to Disciplinary Committee

The League Committee also did not find any evidence of wrongdoing in the season ending fixture between Chennai City and Minerva Punjab..

Several notable decisions were taken in the All Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee meeting held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

In the meeting chaired by AIFF senior vice president and League Committee chairman Subrata Dutta, it was unanimously decided that the matter regarding the boycott of the Super Cup by several clubs would be referred to the Disciplinary Committee.

The League Committee also deliberated on the I-League fixture between FC and FC which was meant to take place on February 18, 2019 but was subsequently reschedule for a later date.

Both the sides had informed the AIFF that they have agreed to share one point apiece for the fixture in question and that proposal was voted into acceptance by the League Committee on Saturday.

With the decision, Real Kashmir remain in third spot in the 2018-19 I-League table with 37 points from their 18 games. Minerva, meanwhile, have climbed above to finish in ninth spot ultimately with the extra point which has taken their season’s tally to 18.

In another important decision taken on Saturday, the Committee accepted the report by the AIFF Integrity Officer Javed Siraj who investigated the season ending fixture between champions Chennai City and Minerva Punjab.

Siraj has not found any evidence of wrongdoing or anything against the spirit of the game after investigating the match from various angles.

In another matter deliberated by the League Committee, it was decided that the TW3 method of bone-age determination will now be implanted at the Sub-Junior National Championship from the upcoming season onwards.