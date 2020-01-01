Aidil praises new faces' contributions in Kedah's first win of season

Kedah have finally recorded their first win of the 2020 season, edging Selangor 2-0 at home on Sunday.

In the matchday four encounter that was held at the Darul Aman Stadium, the visitors fell meekly to goals by Renan Alves (26') and Kpah Sherman (45'). The encounter was held behind closed doors due to precautionary measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak taken by the league organiser, just like the rest of matchday four matches this weekend. Malaysian competitions will now undergo a hiatus.

Kedah head coach Aidil Shahrin Sahak praised his charges for showing their desire to win, especially those who were handed their first start of the season in the encounter.

"[The win] was not because of changes in the tactics. It happened because of the players' motivation and hardwork. They wanted to win tonight after having been unlucky in our last three matches. Praise Allah, tonight they showed drive despite the absence of fans.

"I made some changes by deploying Shakir (centre back Shakir Shaari) on the left to provide more width, and by starting the match with Irfan [Zakaria] who was fresh and has quality as a Malaysia centre back and Alex (Azamuddin Akil), and they were very eager to play. They did very well," remarked the Singaporean.

Aidil also said that despite the earlier difficulties, his side will go on progressing when the competition is eventually resumed.

"Although the break in competition is not ideal, we have to respect the decision. We must now maintain the momentum and avoid taking things lightly. We must work harder, keep fit and focused, and God willing, we'll do well in our next match, against PDRM."

