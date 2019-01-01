Ahmed Musa, Amrabat and Hamdallah win Saudi Professional League title with Al Nassr

Hamdallah's double at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday secured the Global's eighth league glory

's Ahmed Musa and Moroccan duo Nordin Amrabat and Abderrazak Hamdallah have won the 2018-19 Saudi Professional League title with Al Nassr.

Hamdallah's brace steered Rui Vitoria's men to a 2-1 win over Al Batin on Thursday to maintain their spot at the summit with a point lead over second-placed Al Hilal.

The brace stretched Hamdallah's tally to 34 goals after 26 games to finish as top scorer in the Saudi top-flight.

Last summer signings Musa and Amrabat were also in action for the final game of the season but they could not add to their tally of seven and five league goals respectively.

Al Nassr will be looking to build on the win when they host Iranian side Zob Ahan on May 21 for their final AFC group fixture.

Next month, Musa who was named in Nigeria's 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 will join the rest of his international teammates in Asaba for their first training camp.

Amrabat and Hamdallah are also expected to feature for in the biennial showpiece in .

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B against Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea while the Atlas Lions are up against , Namibia and in Group D.