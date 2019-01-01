Ahmed Hegazi's horror show ends West Bromwich Albion winning run

The Egypt international had a forgettable performance at the Den on Saturday which halted the Baggies' unbeaten run of four games in the Championship

Ahmed Hegazi scored an own goal and was later sent off after receiving two yellow cards as West Bromwich Albion bowed to a 2-0 loss against struggling .

The centre-back was initially booked for an foul in the closing stages of the first half after Ryan Tunnicliffe's 30th-minute effort put the Lions ahead.

Following the restart of the game, Hegazi turned Ben Thompson's cross to the back of the net in the 60th minute before he was sent for an early shower.

Article continues below

With less than 10 minutes remaining, the 28-year-old committed a foul on Lee Gregory and then played the ball to the home crowd.

80' - RED CARD: Hegazi is given his marching orders for with a second booking - first for a foul on @lgreggers9, before lashing the ball into the Cold Blow Lane End (2-0) #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) April 6, 2019

The defeat ended West Brom's unbeaten record of three wins and a draw in their last four league games and they remain unmoved in the fourth place with 70 points from 40 matches.

Hegazi is expected to miss the Baggies' next Championship fixture against on Tuesday as punishment for his sending off.