Ahead of the Anfield clash… Two Paris players and three Liverpool players are under threat

Liverpool are preparing for a high-profile clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes tomorrow evening, Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool had previously seen off Galatasaray with a 4-1 aggregate victory, whilst Paris Saint-Germain thrashed their opponents Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate.

The return leg is scheduled to take place at Anfield next Tuesday, to determine who progresses to the Champions League semi-finals.

The French newspaper "Foot Mercato" reported that the Paris duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes are one yellow card away from suspension, which means they could miss the Anfield clash if they receive a booking in tomorrow’s match.

It noted that the Liverpool trio of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are also facing the first leg under the threat of suspension.

The two sides met in the Champions League round of 16 last season, with Paris Saint-Germain winning on penalties before going on to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Read also: After a 101-day absence... Liverpool star backs the team ahead of the clash with Paris







