Aguero joins Henry in exclusive Premier League goalscoring club with Burnley winner

The Argentine netted a crucial goal at Turf Moor as Pep Guardiola's side secured a 1-0 win and joined the former Arsenal great in an exclusive club

Sergio Aguero has become just the second player to score 20 goals or more in five successive Premier League seasons, following in the footsteps of Thierry Henry.

Aguero's was the solitary strike as won 1-0 against in a tight contest at Turf Moor.

It was far from a vintage Aguero goal - Matthew Lowton just unable to keep the ball from going over the line by mere millimetres after making a desperate block.

Nevertheless, the goal stood after confirmation from goal-line technology, making Aguero the first player since great Henry in 2005-06 to take his tally to at least 20 for five successive seasons.

The goal also means the Argentine has scored more than 20 times in a total of six different campaigns, just one fewer than Alan Shearer's record.

And it was his ninth goal in his last eight games against Burnley in all competitions, a run that includes three strikes in three appearances this term.

Aguero has now closed in on Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah – who leads the way with 21 goals after a brace against Huddersfield on Friday.

The strike also drew the former star level with Salah's team-mate Sadio Mane and took him one goal ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

City are now in pole position to beat to the Premier League title, having taken a one-point lead with their victory against Burnley.

Pep Guardiola's side now have their fate in their own hands ahead of clashes at home to Leicester and away to in the closing two games of the season as a domestic treble remains in reach.

But Leicester shocked Arsenal earlier on Sunday with a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium, and Brighton could be fighting for top-flight survival on the final day.

Liverpool, meanwhile, face a trip to Newcastle and an encounter with at Anfield as they look to win their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds also have a campaign to maintain, as they prepare to face in a semi-final first leg on Wednesday at Camp Nou.