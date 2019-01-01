Aguero 'feels better' ahead of Manchester City's Tottenham trip

The Argentine striker has given City a further boost as they continue their quest for the quadruple

Sergio Aguero "feels better" and could be fit for Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Tottenham, Pep Guardiola says.

City's top scorer has not featured since the 2-0 Premier League win against Fulham at Craven Cottage nine days ago, where he was on target during the first half but substituted with a muscular complaint before the hour.

Aguero's understudy Gabriel Jesus converted an early diving header to give Pep Guardiola's side a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday to maintain their challenge for a historic quadruple.

The international could be required from kick-off once more at the Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, although Aguero did take part in training with his team-mates at the Valley on Sunday as City remained in London to undertake their preparations.

Speaking about Aguero’s fitness, Guardiola told a pre-match news conference: "He feels better, he trained with the team for the first time and feels better."

Aguero, 30, has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season and boasts an impressive return of 10 in 13 matches versus Spurs.

That includes all four in a 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in October 2014, although he is without a goal in his past six appearances against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Guardiola's other main fitness concerns come at full-back after ex-Tottenham man Kyle Walker was substituted at half-time due to a back injury against , though he did manage to train alongside his teammates at the Valley on Sunday.

Benjamin Mendy made his first competitive start since knee surgery in November during the semi-final and could be called upon again because Oleksandr Zinchenko remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Guardiola added: "I think Kyle feels a little bit better – we'll see now – and Benjamin recovered quite well, I think.

"The doctor didn't tell me the opposite so I think they will be possible contenders [for Tuesday]."

After Tuesday’s first leg, City return to Premier League action against at Selhurst Park on Sunday before their return leg with Tottenham at Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.