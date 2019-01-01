Agent: No decision taken on Lille's Nicolas Pepe transfer discussions

There's been reported interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and a few other famous clubs for the Lille star

Cote d’Ivoire player Nicolas Pepe is a wanted man in Europe, according to his own agent.

The 23-year-old’s excellent form has resulted in president, Gerard Lopez reportedly receiving many offers.

With 19 goals, Pepe is the second highest scorer in the French , laying 11 more assists. His feat has helped Lille to second spot, behind .

With discussions ongoing, his agent Samit Khiat admits a decision is yet to be made.

"We are in discussion with clubs. No decision has been taken," Khiat told RTL.

"Today, there are no favourites, be it or another club. Nicolas will not go just anywhere. We have not decided on which league."

On the international scene, Pepe’s Cote d’Ivoire will compete in the this summer.



The Elephants find themselves in Group D, alongside , and Namibia.