Agbo: Deportivo La Coruna sign Nigeria midfielder on loan

The Nigeria international will spend the remaining part of the season with the Spanish second-tier side after agreeing to a temporary deal

Deportivo La Coruna have announced the signing of Uche Agbo on loan from Belgian First Division A club Standard Liege.

The Spanish Segunda outfit also have an option to sign the former striker permanently after satisfactory performances.

The Super Eagles midfielder spent last season on loan with Portuguese club Braga but found game time difficult to come by, featuring only in five games across all competitions.

On Tuesday, Agbo teamed up with the Blues and Whites in his quest to enjoy more playing time following a successful medical test.

Agbo could make his debut for his new club when they take on Albacete in a league game on Sunday.