African stars set for Belarus Women's Championship resumption on April 30

The Belarusian top-flight is now billed for next week and could be the first to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Belarus Women's Championship will resume for the 2020 season on April 30, according to the Belarusian Football Federation.

The restart date was ratified on Wednesday after a meeting of the Bureau of the Executive Committee of the Belarusian Football Federation which was held at the House of Football in Minsk.

In a letter to clubs, the BFF says: "It has [been] decided to hold matches of the first round of the championship of the Republic of Belarus among the women's teams of the 2020 season on April 30."

The development is coming three weeks after the Women's Super Cup was held at Minsk Stadium where champions Minsk defeated Zorka-BDU to claim the crown following a 5-0 victory.

Despite 60 deaths from over 8, 000 cases, Belarus is one of the few nations in Europe yet to shut down its league activities amid the Covid-19 outbreak as life goes on much closer to normal.

In the opening fixtures on April 30, ABFF WU-19 will host top-flight newcomers Dynamo-BSUFK with Banyana Banyana's Bambanani Mbane on their books at the FC Minsk Stadium.

On Friday, Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, 's Alvina Niyolle and 's Chioma Wogu and Emuidzhi Ogbiabekhva will aim to fire Minsk to a fine start against Dnepr-Mogilev at home.

Last season's relegation survivor Botsor will welcome Super Women's Cup finalists Zorka-BDU at the Centre Stadium on Saturday, while Neman will visit FC Bobruichanka on the same day.

Minsk are the reigning Belarusian champions after accruing 63 points - 13 above closest rival Zorka-BDU last season.