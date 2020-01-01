African Football HQ: Why is Aubameyang playing so poorly?

It’s a North London Derby special on the podcast this week

The blockbuster fixture in the Premier League this weekend is the North London derby between and Hotspur, as these two old rivals, now going in very different directions, collide.

While Spurs are on a nine-game undefeated streak heading into this one, having taken four points from and in their last two matches, the Gunners are looking increasingly short of ideas and inspiration under Mikel Arteta.

The early optimism under the Spanish coach has given way to a concerning realisation that he may not have all the answers after all.

More teams

He hasn’t been helped—certainly—by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s startling drop in form, and this is one of the key issues on the African Football HQ agenda this week.

After netting against in the Community Shield, and then against on the opening day of the season, Aubameyang has only scored once in his next nine league games—the penalty against .

For a player who has netted 44 league goals across his last two campaigns, failing to score from open play in nine Premier League outings is a risible return, and demands major scrutiny…particularly as Arsenal crumble around him.

For Malek Shafei, the return to the squad of No. 10 Mesut Ozil—currently ostracised by Arteta—could be a solution to solve Auba’s goalscoring woes.

However, for Ed Dove, Arteta was right to sideline the problematic playmaker, who, after all, only contributed two assists in 24 league outings for the Londoners last term.

Thierry Henry, among others, has praised Arteta’s bold approach, and it was clear that if he was going to change the team’s ethos and get them to buy into his methods, he couldn’t have the international—or the likes of Matteo Guendouzi—diluting the focus of the camp.

Instead, Aubameyang’s malaise is a consequence of a side where too many elements that should be critical—not least Nicolas Pepe—are flattering to deceive right now.

Will the Gunners—and Auba—come good in time for derby day, or will Spurs—currently enjoying their best start to a season since 1985 heap further woe on Arteta’s beleaguered boys?