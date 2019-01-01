African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Vincent Aboubakar agrees personal terms with Galatasaray

Aboubakar agrees personal terms

have reached an agreement with Vincent Aboubakar for a return to , according to Fanatik.

The report claims that the Super Lig champions will send representatives to this week to finalise a loan deal with , with the option to make it permanent.

Last season, a knee injury limited Aboubakar's playing time to eight league matches and he managed to score four goals.

Okereke agrees terms with

forward David Okereke is set to join Belgian club Club Brugge from Italian Serie B club Spezia, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

Following an impressive campaign in 's second-tier league where he produced 10 goals and 12 assists, Okereke attracted interest from and .

But he has snubbed offers from both clubs for a €10 million move to Club Brugge and he is expected to have his medicals on Monday.

Lemina demands Southampton exit

Mario Lemina has told Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl he wants to leave this summer after falling out of favour at St Mary's Stadium.

The Gabon international was omitted from the Saints' 26-man team travelling to for their pre-season training camp.

put African duo up for sale

's Victor Wanyama and 's Serge Aurier are among the players Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell this summer, reports Daily Mail.

Following the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele on a £60million deal from , Spurs are planning to cut wages by placing eight players on the transfer market.

It might be difficult to release all eight players this summer but they are prepared to listen to offers.