African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Obafemi Martins searching for a new club

Martins in search for a new club

Former Milan and star Obafemi Martins is looking for a new club ahead of the 2019-20 season, according to BBC Sport .

Martins has been fighting his way back to top form after suffering a torn hamstring while in action for Shanghai Shenhua last April.

Prior to the setback, the 34-year-old contributed 32 goals and nine assists in 59 appearances for the Chinese outfit.

set Gueye price amid Man Utd interest

have set a £35 million asking price for their midfielder Idrissa Gueye amid interest from , the Liverpool Echo has reported.

The Red Devils were keen on signing the international to reinforce their squad but they are reportedly put off by the Toffees' valuation.

Gueye has established himself as a key player for Everton since his arrival from in 2016.

PSG are also interested in the 29-year-old, who was named Everton Players’ Player of the Season.

resign Bernard Tekpetey

Schalke 04 have re-signed forward Bernard Tekpetey after a successful season with newly-promoted outfit Paderborn.

Tekpetey scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances to help Paderborn secure back-to-back promotion to the German top-flight.

Man Utd to swap Bailly for Alderweireld

Manchester United could strike a swap deal to allow Eric Bailly join Hotspur while Toby Alderweireld moves the opposite way, according to the Daily Star .

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in signing Bailly, who is also a target for their North London neighbours .

With doubts over Alderweireld's future at Tottenham, Manchester United could take advantage of the situation. They are looking at a deal that includes Bailly in exchange for the £25m-rated international.

Conte wants Moses reunion at Inter

Inter Milan are working towards the signing of out-of-favour wing-back Victor Moses once they confirm the appointment of Antonio Conte.

According to SkySports , Moses tops Conte's wishlist alongside Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

The international is currently on an 18-month loan deal with , where he has scored three goals in 15 games so far this season.

enter race to sign Marega

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made £30million-rated Moussa Marega their transfer priority, the Mirror claims.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on reinforcing his attacking force with the Mali international, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions in this campaign.

Leicester and are also interested in signing Marega who has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League.

Wolves had scouts in last weekend to watch the 28-year-old in action against Lisbon.

Man Utd told Wan-Bissaka price

have placed a £70 million price tag on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Independent claims.

Manchester United have been monitoring the player with the hope of securing his services for £40 million.

They now need to double their offer for Wan-Bissaka who is still under contract with the Eagles until 2022.