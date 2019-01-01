African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Nicolas Pepe to make transfer decision next week

Pepe to make transfer decision next week

Premier League target Nicolas Pepe is expected to make a decision on his future next week, according to Sport.

The Ivorian star, who has been a standout player in the this season with 20 goals and 11 assists, is set to reveal his next destination in a press conference to be scheduled for Sunday.

His imperious form has drawn attention from , , , Milan, for a potential summer move.

Bayern Munich drop Ziyech interest

Bayern Munich have opted out of the race to sign playmaker Hakim Ziyech, according to Kicker.

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to leave the club in the summer, the leaders have dropped Ziyech from their wish list.

The international has been in fine form this season, garnering 18 goals and 14 assists across all competitons, and the several European clubs including Hotspur, , and Inter Milan are said to be interested in his services.

No summer move for Youcef Atal

Nice manager Patrick Vieira has dimissed speculations linking ’s Youcef Atala with a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur.

After scoring a hat-trick in the Eaglets’ 3-0 win over on Sunday, Vieira disclosed that the 22-year-old wing-back will remain at the Allianz Riviera for next season’s challenge.

Norwich target Semi Ajayi

Following United’s relegation from the Championship, have indicated interest to sign international Semi Ajayi ahead of their return to the Premier League next season, reports Vital Football.

Despite the Millers’ underwhelming campaign, Ajayi has been impressive in the second division league with eight goals in 48 appearances so far.

And Norwich City are reportedly eyeing a move for the former youngster who scored a goal against them in a league outing in March.

Olympiacos make Slimani contact

Olympiacos have approached Leicester Ciy loanee Islam Slimani for a switch at the end of the season.

Snda claims that the Greek outfit are looking to reinforce their attacking line with the out-of-favour forward, who has not played a competitive game since February.

Despite the growing interest in the Algerian forward, the Karaiskakis Stadium outfit fear that they could be priced out of a deal with , who are looking to recoup the £30 million spent on their record signing.

Slimani is still under contract with the Foxes until June 2021.

make decision on Duncan

AC Milan have made a transfer decision between midfielders Alfred Duncan and Stefano Sensi ahead of the summer transfer season.

The Rossoneri have been monitoring the duo since January but according to Calciomercato they are now primed to make a move for Sensi ahead of the international due to his qualities.

Duncan has been a regular fixture in Sassuolo midfield this term but Milan directors [Paolo Maldini and Leonardo] rate Sensi as a better option than Guinea and midfielder Amadou Diawara.

Sheffield Utd monitoring Bahoken

Newly-promoted Premier League club and a number of Championship clubs are monitoring forward Stephane Bahoken for a possible summer switch, according to Mercato365.

The 26-year-old, contributor of 10 goals in 28 Ligue 1 matches this season, is still under contract with until 2022.

, and are also reported to be interested in his services.