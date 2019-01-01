African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Lille close in on Osimhen, hopeful on Ounas
Nakamba set for Villa medical
Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is set to undergo medical ahead of his move to Aston Villa.
Sky Sports claimed that the newly-promoted Premier League club agreed on a deal worth more than £11 million for the Club Brugge midfielder.
Although Nakamba and Aston Villa are yet to agree on personal terms, Dean Smith's side are confident of making the 25-year-old their 11th signing of the summer and their second from the Belgian First Division A club, after Wesley Moraes.
Lille close in on Osimhen & hopeful on Ounas
Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been scheduled to have his medical and finalise his move to Lille this week, according to France Football.
The French Ligue 1 club agreed on a €12 million fee with Sporting Charleroi, with a bonus of €2 million and a 15% on resale.
Napoli winger Adam Ounas has also emerged as a target for Lille but they face competition from Sevilla and league rivals Marseille and Nice.
The chance to play in the Uefa Champions League next season could be an advantage for the Great Danes in their pursuit of the Algeria international.
Pepe set for Arsenal medical
Nicolas Pepe is expected in England on Tuesday to undergo his medical examination ahead of a £72 million move to Arsenal.
The transfer fee will make the 24-year-old the Gunners' most expensive signing, and he will sign a five-year deal which will earn him around £150,000 per week.
Read the latest report regarding Pepe's imminent move to the Emirates Stadium on Goal!
Everton want Lemina
Everton are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, according to Sky Sports.
The Goodison Park outfit plan to sign Lemina as a potential replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who completed his permanent move to PSG on Tuesday.
Everton will have to see off competition from Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers if they want to land the Gabon international who is considered surplus to requirement in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.
Everton deny second Zaha bid
Everton have responded to reports that they had made a second bid to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha.
The Toffees confirmed there had been an initial rejected bid, reported to be £52 million and they will not be making a second one for the Ivory Coast international.
Crystal Palace are demanding an £80 million fee for Zaha and have also turned down Arsenal ‘s £40 million bid.