African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Konate passes Liverpool medical

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Konate passes Liverpool medical

Ibrahima Konate will be completing his move to Liverpool in the coming weeks and has already passed his medical with the Premier League club according to the Mirror.

Goal had earlier confirmed the Reds are prepared to meet the release clause of the French-born Malian, which is believed to be around £40 million.

The centre-back has featured in more than 90 games since teaming up with the side from Sochaux in 2017, including 22 in the recently-concluded season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his defence ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Stoke linked with Awoniyi

EFL Championship sides West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Stoke City have indicated their interest to sign Taiwo Awoniyi, according to Goal.

The centre-forward recently secured a work permit to play in England, six years after joining Liverpool from Imperial Soccer Academy.

Awoniyi spent the 2020-21 season with Union Berlin, his seventh loan spell away from the Premier League club, and will hope to sort out his career before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Tottenham and Everton jostling for Zaha’s signature

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are reportedly keen to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Goal.

The Toffees made several efforts to try and secure the signature of the Ivory Coast international last summer but a deal failed to materialize.

Zaha had already revealed his desire to move to top European clubs to brighten his chances of winning more trophies.

Tottenham finished seventh in the 2020-21 Premier League season, missing out on both the Champions League and Europa League and are hoping to strengthen the team ahead of the next campaign.

Ojo set to leave Liverpool

Anglo-Nigerian Sheyi Ojo will again depart Liverpool in the summer either permanently or on loan according to Goal .

The forward has been with the Reds since he was 14 years old but has struggled to establish himself with the first team, featuring only in eight Premier League games.

He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Cardiff City and he is now set to depart Anfield for the eighth time.

Belhanda set to return to Montpellier

Younes Belhanda will make a return to Ligue 1 side Montpellier this summer as a free agent, according to L'Equipe.

The Morocco international has been without a club since he left Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray in March after his contract was canceled.

The 31-year-old made 27 appearances for the Yellow-Reds, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. He started his senior career with Montpellier and will now return to the side this summer.

Keita wants to leave Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has revealed his desire to leave Anfield and his agents have reached out to Atletico Madrid with a possibility of signing him in the summer, according to AS .

The Guinea international has struggled to establish himself with the Premier League side and suffered various injury problems during his time on Merseyside.

Keita has two years left on his current contract but that will not prevent him from leaving Liverpool if a concrete offer is tabled.