African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Kalidou Koulibaly tops Juventus’ defensive wishlist

Koulibaly tops Juve’s defensive wishlist

are particularly interested in reinforcing their defence with centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly the top target.

Calciomercato reports that the Italian champions have made contact with the Senegalese’s representatives and have held talks for a potential move.

The move might hit a snag due to the rivalry between Napoli and Juventus, as well as reported interest from Premier League club .

want ’s Ziyech

Real Madrid are following the progress of Hakim Ziyech at Ajax this season.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is pleased with the performances of the international this season and he is ready to battle , , and Manchester United for his services.

Ziyech was a standout player at Santiago Bernabeu in March, when Ajax defeated eliminated the Galacticos from of the Uefa with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Wan-Bissaka rules out Man Utd or move

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has dismissed transfer speculations linking him with moves Manchester United, Chelsea and by reiterating his commitment to .

The player of DR Congo-descent has a contract with the Selhurst Park outfit until 2022 and he has no intention of breaking that agreement.

Wan-Bissaka has been a regular fixture in Roy Hodgson’s team this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions.

Read the 21-year-old’s comments here on Goal

in pole position to land Seri

midfielder Jean Michael Seri could return to the French this summer with Monaco leading the chase for his signature, according to Daily Mail.

Following the Cottagers' relegation to the Championship, the Cote d'Ivoire international has his sights set on top-flight football and could leave the Craven Cottage after spending just a season at the club.

Seri joined Fulham from Nice last summer for a reported fee of £25 million and has made 32 Premier League appearances so far, with a goal to his credit.