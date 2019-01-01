African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Fulham move for Youssouf Sabaly hit a snag

Fulham move for Sabaly hit a snag

Fulham were unable to complete the signing of Bordeaux defender Youssouf Sabaly despite meeting his valuation, according to SkySports News .

The Cottagers activated the Senegalese's release clause but waited four hours for the French side's final response before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

Prior to the deadline, Sabaly had a successful medical but the deal could not be completed due to Bordeaux's lack of communication.

Uzoho joins Anorthosis Famgusta on loan

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho joined Anorthosis Famagusta on loan for the remainder of the season from Deportivo La Coruna.

The 20-year-old was in books of Elche in the Spanish Segunda Division for the first part of the 2018-19 campaign but was restricted to just seven outings in the second-tier league.

Everton reject late PSG bid for Gueye

Everton rejected an improved offer of £26.2m from Paris St-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye on the transfer deadline day, according to BBC Sport .

The French champions had previously failed with a bid of £21.5m on Thursday as the Toffees remain reluctant in selling the Senegal international.

Mulumbu returns to Kilmarnock

Ex-West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has rejoined Scottish side Kilmarnock for his second spell.

The DR Congo international who joined Celtic last August rarely featured for Brendan Rodgers' team and was limited to just three games across all competitions.

Bony teams up with Qatari club

Wilfried Bony has left Swansea City to join Qatar Stars League club Al Arabi until the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old joined the Swans in July 2013 on a four-year contract from Vitesse and scored 26 goals in 54 league appearances before moving to Manchester City in 2015.

Bolasie completes Anderlecht move

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has teamed up with Belgian First Division A side Anderlecht for the remainder of the season.

After an initial stint at Aston Villa, the DR Congo international completed his move to Belgium on Thursday night after failing to get assurance of regular playing time at the Goodison Park.

